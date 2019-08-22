Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE(S) OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Dear Shareholder,

23 August 2019

Election of Means of Receipt and Language(s) of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the New Bye-Laws of Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), the Company is making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company (''Corporate Communications''), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. The options are:

to access all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company at www.dcholdings.com (the ''Website Version'') only, instead of receiving printed copies and receive a written notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; OR to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of the environment by minimizing the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you elect (1) above to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications in future. To elect, please mark ''H'' in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the ''Reply Form'') and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Reply Form to the Company. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Reply Form to dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 23 September 2019, you will be deemed, until you serve reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Branch Share Registrar or by e-mail to dcholdings-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the election of means of receipt and/or language(s) of future Corporate Communications at any time by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Branch Share Registrar by mail or by email to dcholdings- ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company, the Company or the Branch Share Registrar will, upon receipt of a written request by mail or by email at dcholdings- ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company at www.dcholdings.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

