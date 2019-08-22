Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 975)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") currently comprises eight members, consisting of two executive Directors, three non-executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts, Chairman of the Board
Dr. Battsengel Gotov, Chief Executive Officer
Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Od Jambaljamts
Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo
Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj
Mr. Unenbat Jigjid
Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius
There are four Board Committees, the members of which are listed below:
Audit Committee:
Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius (Chairman)
Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo
Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj
Mr. Unenbat Jigjid
Environmental, Social and Governance Committee:
Mr. Unenbat Jigjid (Chairman)
Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj
Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius
Mr. Od Jambaljamts
Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren
Nomination Committee:
Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts (Chairman)
Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj
Mr. Unenbat Jigjid
Remuneration Committee:
Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj (Chairman)
Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts
Mr. Unenbat Jigjid
Hong Kong, 22 August 2019