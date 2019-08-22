Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") currently comprises eight members, consisting of two executive Directors, three non-executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts, Chairman of the Board

Dr. Battsengel Gotov, Chief Executive Officer

Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Od Jambaljamts

Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo

Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius

There are four Board Committees, the members of which are listed below:

Audit Committee:

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius (Chairman)

Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Environmental, Social and Governance Committee:

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid (Chairman)

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius

Mr. Od Jambaljamts

Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren

Nomination Committee:

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts (Chairman)

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Remuneration Committee:

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj (Chairman)

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019