Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") currently comprises eight members, consisting of two executive Directors, three non-executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts, Chairman of the Board

Dr. Battsengel Gotov, Chief Executive Officer

Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Od Jambaljamts

Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo

Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius

There are four Board Committees, the members of which are listed below:

Audit Committee:

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius (Chairman)

Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Environmental, Social and Governance Committee:

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid (Chairman)

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius

Mr. Od Jambaljamts

Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren

Nomination Committee:

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts (Chairman)

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Remuneration Committee:

Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj (Chairman)

Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts

Mr. Unenbat Jigjid

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:12:05 UTC
