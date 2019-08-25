Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

中 國 中 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 390)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors of China Railway Group Limited (the "Board") are as follows:
Executive Directors:
Mr. ZHANG Zongyan (Chairman)
Mr. ZHANG Xian
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. GUO Peizhang
Mr. WEN Baoman
Mr. ZHENG Qingzhi
Mr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson
Non-executive Director:
Mr. MA Zonglin
The Board has set up five Board committees. The table below provides information of these Board committees on which each Board member serves:
|
|
|
|
Board Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety,
|
|
|
Audit
|
|
|
Health and
|
|
|
and Risk
|
|
|
Environmental
|
|
Strategy
|
Management
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Protection
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZHANG Zongyan
|
Chairman
|
|
Chairman
|
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZHANG Xian
|
|
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUO Peizhang
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEN Baoman
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZHENG Qingzhi
|
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson
|
|
Member
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MA Zonglin
|
Member
|
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|