HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

中 國 中 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of China Railway Group Limited (the "Board") are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. ZHANG Zongyan (Chairman)

Mr. ZHANG Xian

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. GUO Peizhang

Mr. WEN Baoman

Mr. ZHENG Qingzhi

Mr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson

Non-executive Director:

Mr. MA Zonglin

The Board has set up five Board committees. The table below provides information of these Board committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee

Safety,

Audit

Health and

and Risk

Environmental

Strategy

Management

Nomination

Remuneration

Protection

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

ZHANG Zongyan

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

ZHANG Xian

Member

GUO Peizhang

Member

Member

Chairman

WEN Baoman

Member

Member

Member

ZHENG Qingzhi

Chairman

Member

Member

CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson

Member

Member

MA Zonglin

Member

Member

Member

Beijing, PRC

25 August 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
