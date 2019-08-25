Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

中 國 中 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 390)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of China Railway Group Limited (the "Board") are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. ZHANG Zongyan (Chairman)

Mr. ZHANG Xian

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. GUO Peizhang

Mr. WEN Baoman

Mr. ZHENG Qingzhi

Mr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson

Non-executive Director:

Mr. MA Zonglin

The Board has set up five Board committees. The table below provides information of these Board committees on which each Board member serves: