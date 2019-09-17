Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

S&T Holdings Limited
(incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3928)
(the "Company")
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of S&T Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
POON Soon Huat (Chairman)
TEO Teck Thye
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
CHAN Kwok Wing Kelvin
MAY Tai Keung Nicholas
TAM Hon Fai
There are three Board committees. The table below provides the composition of these committees on which each Board members serves.
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POON Soon Huat
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
TEO Teck Thye
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHAN Kwok Wing Kelvin
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
MAY Tai Keung Nicholas
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
TAM Hon Fai
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
-
Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 18 September 2019
