Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

S&T Holdings Limited

(incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3928)

(the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of S&T Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

POON Soon Huat (Chairman)

TEO Teck Thye

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

CHAN Kwok Wing Kelvin

MAY Tai Keung Nicholas

TAM Hon Fai

There are three Board committees. The table below provides the composition of these committees on which each Board members serves.

Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Committee Director POON Soon Huat C TEO Teck Thye M CHAN Kwok Wing Kelvin M C M MAY Tai Keung Nicholas M M TAM Hon Fai C M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee

Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019