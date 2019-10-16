Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1283) (the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Accel Group Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ko Lai Hung (Chairman)

Ms. Cheung Mei Lan

Non-executive Director

Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Cheong Tat

Ms. Tse Ka Wing

Mr. Ho Chi Shing

The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Ko Lai Hung / M M Ms. Cheung Mei Lan / / / Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit M / / Mr. Chan Cheong Tat M M C Ms. Tse Ka Wing C / / Mr. Ho Chi Shing / C M

Notes:

Chairperson of the relevant Board committee

Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 17 October 2019