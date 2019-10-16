Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1283) (the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Accel Group Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ko Lai Hung (Chairman)

Ms. Cheung Mei Lan

Non-executive Director

Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chan Cheong Tat

Ms. Tse Ka Wing

Mr. Ho Chi Shing

The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Ko Lai Hung

/

M

M

Ms. Cheung Mei Lan

/

/

/

Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit

M

/

/

Mr. Chan Cheong Tat

M

M

C

Ms. Tse Ka Wing

C

/

/

Mr. Ho Chi Shing

/

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairperson of the relevant Board committee
  1. Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 17 October 2019

NOTE: This document has been translated into Chinese. In case of discrepancies between the English version and Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:33:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:49pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Procedures for a shareholder of the company t..
PU
06:44pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the nomination committe..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the remuneration commit..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:29pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the audit committee
PU
06:29pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of ..
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum and Articles of Association
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 339 M
EBIT 2019 11 369 M
Net income 2019 9 518 M
Finance 2019 91 455 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
Capitalization 297 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 265,57  HKD
Last Close Price 236,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.41%37 915
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.86%52 287
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC77.45%32 068
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG38.64%29 434
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 960
NASDAQ20.04%16 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group