Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1283) (the "Company")
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Accel Group Holdings Limited are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. Ko Lai Hung (Chairman)
Ms. Cheung Mei Lan
Non-executive Director
Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chan Cheong Tat
Ms. Tse Ka Wing
Mr. Ho Chi Shing
The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ko Lai Hung
|
/
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Cheung Mei Lan
|
/
|
/
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ko Angus Chun Kit
|
M
|
/
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Cheong Tat
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Tse Ka Wing
|
C
|
/
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ho Chi Shing
|
/
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairperson of the relevant Board committee
-
Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 17 October 2019