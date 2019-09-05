Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

XIANGXING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
象 興 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1732)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of XiangXing International Holding Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Cheng Youguo (Chairman)
Mr. Qiu Changwu
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Ho Kee Cheung
Mr. Cheng Siu Shan
Mr. Hu Hanpi
There are three Board committees. The list below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Audit Committee
Mr. Cheng Siu Shan (Chairman)
Mr. Ho Kee Cheung
Mr. Hu Hanpi
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Hu Hanpi (Chairman)
Mr. Ho Kee Cheung
Mr. Cheng Siu Shan
Nomination Committee
Mr. Ho Kee Cheung (Chairman)
Mr. Cheng Siu Shan
Mr. Hu Hanpi
Hong Kong, 5 September 2019
