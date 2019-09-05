Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

XIANGXING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

象 興 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1732)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of XiangXing International Holding Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Youguo (Chairman)

Mr. Qiu Changwu

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kee Cheung

Mr. Cheng Siu Shan

Mr. Hu Hanpi

There are three Board committees. The list below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit Committee

Mr. Cheng Siu Shan (Chairman)

Mr. Ho Kee Cheung

Mr. Hu Hanpi

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Hu Hanpi (Chairman)

Mr. Ho Kee Cheung

Mr. Cheng Siu Shan

Nomination Committee

Mr. Ho Kee Cheung (Chairman)

Mr. Cheng Siu Shan

Mr. Hu Hanpi

Hong Kong, 5 September 2019