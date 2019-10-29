Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
10/29/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited
雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司
(a joint-stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1847)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "
Board") of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ma Minchao
Rao Ye
Lu Jianfeng
Hu Zhurong
Non-executive Directors
Liu Guangcan
He Jianqiang
Independent non-executive Directors
Wong Kai Yan Thomas
Yu Dingming
Li Hongkun
The Board has established five committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which Board members serve.
Risk
Remuneration
Management
Audit
Nomination
and Evaluation
Strategy
and Control
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Ma Minchao
M
C
M
Rao Ye
M
M
Lu Jianfeng
M
Hu Zhurong
M
Liu Guangcan
M
M
C
He Jianqiang
M
Wong Kai Yan Thomas
M
M
Yu Dingming
C
C
M
Li Hongkun
C
M
M
M
M
Notes:
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:16:07 UTC
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Sales 2019
16 351 M
EBIT 2019
11 261 M
Net income 2019
9 570 M
Finance 2019
122 B
Yield 2019
2,79%
P/E ratio 2019
31,8x
P/E ratio 2020
28,1x
EV / Sales2019
11,2x
EV / Sales2020
11,0x
Capitalization
305 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
268,38 HKD
Last Close Price
242,40 HKD
Spread / Highest target
30,4%
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-13,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.