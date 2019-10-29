Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

10/29/2019

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

(a joint-stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1847)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ma Minchao

Rao Ye

Lu Jianfeng

Hu Zhurong

Non-executive Directors

Liu Guangcan

He Jianqiang

Independent non-executive Directors

Wong Kai Yan Thomas

Yu Dingming

Li Hongkun

The Board has established five committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which Board members serve.

Risk

Remuneration

Management

Audit

Nomination

and Evaluation

Strategy

and Control

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Ma Minchao

M

C

M

Rao Ye

M

M

Lu Jianfeng

M

Hu Zhurong

M

Liu Guangcan

M

M

C

He Jianqiang

M

Wong Kai Yan Thomas

M

M

Yu Dingming

C

C

M

Li Hongkun

C

M

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee
  1. Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

