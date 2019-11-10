Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SinoMab BioScience Limited

中國抗體製藥有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3681)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of SinoMab BioScience Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Dr. Shui On LEUNG (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Ms. Wenyi LIU

Dr. Haigang CHEN

Mr. Senlin LIU

Mr. Chang LIU

Mr. Huiyuan MA

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Dylan Carlo TINKER

Mr. Michael James Connolly HOGAN

Mr. Ping Cho Terence HON

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.