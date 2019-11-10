Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SinoMab BioScience Limited
中國抗體製藥有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3681)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of SinoMab BioScience Limited are set out below:
Executive Director
Dr. Shui On LEUNG (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Ms. Wenyi LIU
Dr. Haigang CHEN
Mr. Senlin LIU
Mr. Chang LIU
Mr. Huiyuan MA
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Dylan Carlo TINKER
Mr. Michael James Connolly HOGAN
Mr. Ping Cho Terence HON
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Shui On LEUNG
|
|
Member
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Dylan Carlo TINKER
|
Member
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Michael James Connolly HOGAN
|
Member
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ping Cho Terence HON
|
Chairperson
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, November 11, 2019
|
|
|
