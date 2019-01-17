Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LME to launch seven new contracts on March 11, lithium due in fourth quarter

01/17/2019 | 08:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will launch seven new cash-settled futures contracts on March 11, including hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel and alumina, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, also said in a statement that it expected to launch a lithium contract in the fourth quarter.

“We believe that these new cash-settled contracts... will help lower barriers to market entry," said Robin Martin, head of market development for the LME.

"This will attract new players to the market who can benefit from using LME hedging to better manage their price risk in the physical metals market.”

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, also announced the index providers that will provide pricing for the contracts, which are listed below:

* HRC Steel North America - Platts * HRC Steel FOB China - Argus * Alumina - (Basket of CRU/Fastmarkets MB) * Aluminium Premium Duty Paid U.S. Midwest - Platts * Aluminium Premium Duty Paid Europe - Fastmarkets MB * Cobalt - Fastmarkets MB * Molybdenum - Platts

For the lithium contract, the LME said it had short-listed three index providers for pricing: Argus, Benchmark Minerals and Fastmarkets.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Alexander Smith and Jason Neely)

By Eric Onstad

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 857 M
EBIT 2018 11 048 M
Net income 2018 9 345 M
Finance 2018 82 065 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 31,83
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
EV / Sales 2018 13,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 283  HKD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.37%38 042
CME GROUP-3.10%65 219
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.09%42 440
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.57%24 201
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 658
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE8.67%19 786
