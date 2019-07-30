Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication

LIPPO LIMITED
力 寶 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 226)
31 July 2019
Dear New Registered Shareholders,
Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication
Pursuant to the Companies Ordinance, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Articles of Association of Lippo Limited (the "Company"), the Company is permitted to supply Corporate Communication(Note 1) to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") either (i) in printed form, in English and/or Chinese (the "Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk (the "Electronic Version").
We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication. You may elect one of the options set out below:
-
to access all future Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk instead of receiving Printed Version, and receive a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the website of the Company; or
-
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication only(Note 2); or
-
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication only(Note 2); or
-
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.
Actions to be taken
To make your election, please complete and sign the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and return the same to the Company's Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Reply Form. If the Reply Form is returned by post from outside Hong Kong, please affix the appropriate postage stamps.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or does not receive any response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website by 30 August 2019, you will be deemed to have elected the Electronic Version instead of the Printed Version.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you of the publication of such Corporate Communication on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address) or by post (if no email address is provided) to your address as appearing in the Company's register of members.
You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Registrar or by email to lippoltd-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com specifying your name, address and request, to change your choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication. If you have elected or are deemed to have elected the Electronic Version and, for any reason, have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication electronically, the Company or the Registrar will, upon request, send the Printed Version of the relevant Corporate Communication to you free of charge as soon as possible.
The printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or the Registrar on request, and the same will also be available on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk.
Shareholders are encouraged to elect the Electronic Version which helps conserve the environment, save costs and enhance communication efficiency.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Lippo Limited
John Luen Wai Lee
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Notes:
-
"Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
-
Shareholders who have elected the Printed Version in either English only or in Chinese only should note that in some instances, they will receive the Printed Version in both English and Chinese.

Reply Form

回覆表格


To: Lippo Limited (the "Company")

致：

力寶有限公司（「本公司」）

c/o Tricor Progressive Limited


卓佳廣進有限公司轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre


香港皇后大道東183號

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong


合和中心54樓
I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取本公司日後刊發之公司通訊：
(Please tick ONLY ONE of the following boxes. 請在其中一個空格內加 ✓號。）
To access Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk instead of receiving printed version, and receive an email notification to my/our email address below or a notification letter mailed to my/our address on the same date when printed copies of the relevant Corporate Communication are mailed; or
透過於本公司網站www.lippoltd.com.hk以電子方式覽閱所有公司通訊，以取代收取印刷本，並於郵寄有關公司通訊印刷本當日向本人╱吾等發出電郵通知（本人╱吾等之電郵 地址如下）或郵寄通知信函至本人╱吾等之地址；或
My/Our email address:
本人╱吾等之電郵地址：
(Please ensure information properly filled in for notification of publication of Corporate Communication. 請確保資料正確填寫以供通知發佈公司通訊之用。) To receive the printed English version ONLY; or 僅收取英文版印刷本；或
To receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; or 僅收取中文版印刷本；或
To receive the printed English and Chinese versions. 同時收取英文及中文版印刷本。

Signature:



Date:

簽署：



日期：

Name:




|
姓名：

(English 英文)

|
(Chinese 中文)


(in BLOCK LETTERS 請以正楷填寫)







Contact Phone




Number:




聯絡電話：

Notes 附註：




-
Please complete this reply form clearly. Any reply form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
請清楚地填寫此回覆表格。倘若並無填寫選擇、或沒有簽署、或所填寫之資料不正確，本回覆表格將會作廢。
-
If the Company does not receive this duly completed and signed reply form or does not receive any response from you indicating your objection to assess the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website by 30 August 2019, you will be deemed to have elected to receive the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving the printed version, and a notification of publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you by email (if you have provided an email address) or by post (if no email address is provided) in the future.
倘截至2019年8月30日，本公司仍未收到 閣下填妥及簽署之回覆表格或不曾收到 閣下反對透過本公司網站以電子方式覽閱公司通訊之回應， 閣下將被視作已選擇透過本公司網站以電子方式收取公司通訊，以 取代收取印刷本。而本公司日後將以電郵（如 閣下已提供電郵地址）或郵遞方式（如未有提供電郵地址）向 閣下發送有關公司通訊已登載在本公司網站之通知。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this reply form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回覆表格需由在本公司股東名冊內就聯名持有之股份排名首位之股東簽署，方為有效。
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to you by the Company until you inform us otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, at the address stated above or by email to lippoltd-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this reply form.
上述指示將適用於日後本公司刊發之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下透過合理時限之書面通知或電郵至lippoltd-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com通知本公司之過戶登記處卓佳廣進有限公司（地址見上文）更改 閣下之選擇。 為免存疑，任何在本回覆表格上之額外指示，將不予處理。
-
Shareholders who have elected the printed version in either English only or in Chinese only should note that in some instances, they will receive the printed version in both English and Chinese.
已選擇僅收取英文或僅收取中文印刷本之股東務請注意，在某些情況下，彼等將會同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
-
"Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
「公司通訊」乃指由本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券之持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表 格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
-
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which may include your name, address, email address and contact phone number.
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」相等於《個人資料（私隱）條例（》第486章（）《私隱條例》）的「個人資料」，當中可能包括 閣下的姓名、地址、電郵地址及聯絡電話號碼。
-
The Personal Data provided in this Reply Form may be used in connection with processing and handling your instructions given on this Reply Form for receiving Corporate Communication. Your supply of the Personal Data to the Company and/or its Registrar is on a voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your instructions unless you provide us with the Personal Data. The Personal Data will not be transferred to any party outside the Company or its Registrar, unless it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request.
於此回覆表格所提供的個人資料用以處理 閣下於此回覆表格有關收取公司通訊的指示。 閣下是自願向本公司及╱或其過戶登記處提供上述個人資料。倘若 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下 所發出的指示。除法例規定外，例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求，上述個人資料將不會被傳送至本公司或其過戶登記處以外的人士。
-
The Personal Data collected in this Reply Form will be retained for such period as may be necessary for the Company's record, verification and notification purposes.
於此回覆表格被收集的個人資料將會於所需的時間內被保存作為本公司之記錄、查證及通知用途。
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing and sent by post to the Company's Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》，查閱及╱或更正有關的個人資料。任何有關查閱及╱或更正個人資枓的要求均須以書面方式提出並郵寄至本公司之過戶登記處卓佳廣進有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心
54樓。
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
