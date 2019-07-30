Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication

LIPPO LIMITED

力 寶 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 226)

31 July 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to the Companies Ordinance, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Articles of Association of Lippo Limited (the "Company"), the Company is permitted to supply Corporate Communication(Note 1) to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") either (i) in printed form, in English and/or Chinese (the "Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk (the "Electronic Version").

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication. You may elect one of the options set out below:

to access all future Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk instead of receiving Printed Version, and receive a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the website of the Company; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication only (Note 2) ; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication only (Note 2) ; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.

Actions to be taken

To make your election, please complete and sign the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and return the same to the Company's Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Reply Form. If the Reply Form is returned by post from outside Hong Kong, please affix the appropriate postage stamps.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or does not receive any response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communication by electronic means through the Company's website by 30 August 2019, you will be deemed to have elected the Electronic Version instead of the Printed Version.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you of the publication of such Corporate Communication on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address) or by post (if no email address is provided) to your address as appearing in the Company's register of members.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Registrar or by email to lippoltd-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com specifying your name, address and request, to change your choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication. If you have elected or are deemed to have elected the Electronic Version and, for any reason, have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication electronically, the Company or the Registrar will, upon request, send the Printed Version of the relevant Corporate Communication to you free of charge as soon as possible.

The printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or the Registrar on request, and the same will also be available on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.lippoltd.com.hk.

Shareholders are encouraged to elect the Electronic Version which helps conserve the environment, save costs and enhance communication efficiency.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lippo Limited

John Luen Wai Lee

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Notes: