HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Choice of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications - 2019 Interim Report

08/20/2019 | 05:02am EDT

中電控股有限公司

CLP Holdings Limited

（股份代號 Stock Code: 00002

香港九龍紅磡海逸道8

8 Laguna Verde Avenue, Hung Hom

Kowloon, Hong Kong

電話 Tel (852) 2678 8111 傳真 Fax (852) 2760 4448

網址 Website www.clpgroup.com

21 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

  1. 2019 Interim Report
    CLP Holdings 2019 Interim Report (English and Chinese versions) is now available on the websites of the Company (www.clpgroup.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk). You can access the Report on the Company's website, via these sections (in order), "Investors Information" , "Financial Reports" and "Our Reports" .
    The Report in your selected language(s) is/are hereby enclosed, if you have elected for printed corporate communications1.
  2. Amending your choice of language and means of receipt of corporate communications
    "Interim Report" - you can ask for a printed form or in a language version other than your existing choice.
    "The Company's future corporate communications" - you can ask to change2 your choice of (a) language (English and/or Chinese); and/or (b) means of receipt (in printed form or by electronic means through our website).
    You can make the above request(s) at any time, free of charge, (i) by post, please complete and return the enclosed form to the Company's Registrars (using the prepaid mailing label) or (ii) via email to: cosec@clp.com.hk or clp.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    Should you have any difficulties in accessing the corporate communications electronically, please ask us for a printed form and we will promptly send you the corporate communications free of charge.
    If you choose the electronic means for receiving all future corporate communications, we will notify you that the corporate communication has been made available on the Company's website by email or, if none provided, by post to your registered address.
  3. Second interim dividend
    On 6 August 2019, the Board declared the second interim dividend for 2019 of HK$0.63 per share payable on 13 September 2019 to Shareholders registered as at 4 September 2019. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 4 September 2019. To rank for the second interim dividend, please lodge all transfers with the Company's Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September 2019.

Please call the Company's hotline on 2678 8228 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or email to cosec@clp.com.hk, if you have any queries on the above.

Yours faithfully,

David Simmonds

Company Secretary

Encl.

Notes: 1. Corporate communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, Quarterly Statements, notices, documents or other shareholder publications of the Company (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

2. Your change request applies to the next batch of corporate communications if we have at least 7 days written notice of your request, otherwise, it will apply to the subsequent batch of corporate communications.

If you want to change your current choice of language or means of receipt of CLP Holdings' corporate communications,

please complete, sign and return this form by cutting and sticking the mailing label (refer to below) on an envelope to CLP Holdings' Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or via email to cosec@clp.com.hk or clp.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

REQUEST FORM

To:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

1.

Please send me/us a printed copy of CLP Holdings 2019 Interim Report in:

(Please "" the appropriate boxes.)

English language version

Chinese language version

2.

I/We would like to receive CLP Holdings' future corporate communications:

(Please "" only one box.)

by electronic means only through CLP Holdings' website (www.clpgroup.com) with a notification sent to me/us

by email to

or by post to my/our registered address (on the

(only one email address is required)

Register of Shareholders) of the publication of corporate communications on the Company's website; or in printed form in English only; or

in printed form in Chinese only; or

in printed form in both English and Chinese.

I/We have noted the following Personal Information Collection Statement and provide the information as requested.

Signature(s):

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English (Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Contact Telephone Number

Date:

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

Notes: 1. Please complete this form clearly. Any form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed shall be void. If your shares are held in joint names, this form must be specified and signed by all joint holderswhose names stand on the Register of Shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint holding in order to be valid.

  1. The above instructions for item 2 will apply to all future corporate communications to be sent to you until you vary this by giving notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company or the Company's Registrars.
  2. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this form. Please write to us separately if you have any.
  3. Corporate communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, Quarterly Statements, notices, documents or other shareholder publications of CLP Holdings (including any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).
  4. Printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communications which we have sent to our Shareholders in the last 12 months are available from the Company and the Company's Registrars on request. They are also available on the Company's website (www.clpgroup.com) for 5 years from the date of first publication.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your Personal Data to CLP Holdings and/or the Company's Registrars is on a voluntary basis. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ( "PDPO" ), which may include but not limited to your name, telephone number, email address and/or your choice. Your Personal Data is collected for the purposes of verifying and recording your choice of language and means of receipt of CLP Holdings' corporate communications and the delivery of those corporate communications. Your Personal Data will be transferred to the Company's Registrars' agents, contractors or third-party service providers who/which offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other data processing services to the Company's Registrars in connection with the operation of their business for the above purposes. CLP Holdings and/or the Company's Registrars will disclose the Personal Data when required to do so by law and may also disclose such Personal Data in response to requests from law enforcement agencies or regulatory authorities. You have the right to request access to, the correction and/or erasure of, your Personal Data in accordance with, where applicable, the provisions of the PDPO, and any other data protection law as applicable. Any such request for access to, correction and/or erasure of your Personal Data, as well as withdrawal of consent, where applicable, should be made in writing by either one of the following means:

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

CLPH-21082019-1(21)[JS]

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

By email to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

You can find out more about CLP's policies on privacy and personal data protection by accessing our privacy policy statement available on the CLP website at https://www.clpgroup.com/en/Pages/Privacy.aspx.

MAILING LABEL

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this request form to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Freepost No. 37

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:01:10 UTC
