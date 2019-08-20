Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Choice of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications - 2019 Interim Report

If you want to change your current choice of language or means of receipt of CLP Holdings' corporate communications,

please complete, sign and return this form by cutting and sticking the mailing label (refer to below) on an envelope to CLP Holdings' Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or via email to cosec@clp.com.hk or clp.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

REQUEST FORM

To: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong 1. Please send me/us a printed copy of CLP Holdings 2019 Interim Report in: (Please "✓" the appropriate boxes.) English language version Chinese language version 2. I/We would like to receive CLP Holdings' future corporate communications: (Please "✓" only one box.) by electronic means only through CLP Holdings' website (www.clpgroup.com) with a notification sent to me/us by email to or by post to my/our registered address (on the

(only one email address is required)

Register of Shareholders) of the publication of corporate communications on the Company's website; or in printed form in English only; or

in printed form in Chinese only; or

in printed form in both English and Chinese.

I/We have noted the following Personal Information Collection Statement and provide the information as requested.