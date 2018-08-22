Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Letter to new registered shareholders - election of languages and means of receiving corporate communications

08/22/2018 | 10:57am CEST

(Stock Code: 388)

23 August 2018

Dear Shareholder

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") Letter to New Registered Shareholders Election of Languages and Means of Receiving Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose HKEX's 2018 Interim Report (in both English and Chinese) for your attention.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and HKEX's articles of association, HKEX is permitted to supply the Corporate Communications (Note) to Shareholders either (i) in printed form, in English and/or Chinese ("Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the HKEX Group website(www.hkexgroup.com)and HKEXnews website(www.hkexnews.hk)("Electronic Version").

We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communications. To make your election, please complete, sign and return the enclosed reply form by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply form) to the HKEX's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited.

If HKEX does not receive the duly completed and signed reply form or receives no response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the HKEX Group website by 20 September 2018, you are deemed to have elected the Electronic Version instead of the Printed Version.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version, HKEX will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you of the publication of such Corporate Communication on the HKEX Group website by email or, if no email address is provided, by post to your address as appearing in HKEX's register of members.

You may at any time change your choice of language and means of receiving Corporate Communications by giving not less than seven days' notice in writing to HKEX's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited (by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email at hkex.ecom@computershare.com.hk). Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Electronic Version but for any reason have difficulty in accessing the relevant Corporate Communications electronically, or wish to receive printed copies, HKEX will promptly upon receiving your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.

You are encouraged to elect the Electronic Version to help protect the environment, and we believe that it is also the most prompt, efficient and convenient method of communication with Shareholders. HKEX will donate HK$50 whenever a Shareholder elects the Electronic Version to a charity with a focus on environmental protection, subject to a cap of HK$100,000 per annum.

Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications are available from HKEX's registrar on request, and both versions are also available on the HKEX Group website and the HKEXnews website.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call our registrar's enquiry hotline on (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by HKEX for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

HKXH-2308018-1(21)

Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

CCS4196

HKXH

(Stock Code: 388)

Reply Form

To:Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Election of Languages and Means of Receiving Corporate Communications* I/We would like to receive future HKEX's Corporate Communications:

(Please "X" ONLY ONE box)

  • by electronic means through the HKEX Group website(www.hkexgroup.com)(instead of in printed copies) with anemail notification to my/our email address at

    (if any) or a notificationletter mailed to my/our address when printed copies of the relevant Corporate Communications are mailed; or

  • in printed form in English ONLY; or

  • in printed form in Chinese ONLY; or

  • in printed form in BOTH English and Chinese.

Full name(s) of registered shareholder(s)#:

(English)

(Chinese)

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Address#:

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Contact telephone number: Date:

Signature(s):

*Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by HKEX for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

#

You are requested to fill in the details if you download this reply form from the HKEX Group website.

Notes:

1. 2.

3.

Please complete this reply form clearly. Any reply form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. If HKEX does not receive your reply form or receives no response indicating your objection by 20 September 2018, you are deemed to have elected to access the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the HKEX Group website instead of receiving the printed copies, and we will send you a letter by post notifying you of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communication on the HKEX Group website in future. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify HKEX otherwise by giving not less than seven days' notice in writing to HKEX's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited (by post to 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email at hkex.ecom@computershare.com.hk).

4.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this reply form.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  • (i) "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

  • (ii) Your supply of Personal Data to HKEX is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in HKEX being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

  • (iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by HKEX to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

  • (iv) You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

  • (v) Please refer to the HKEX's Privacy Policy Statement which is available on the HKEX Group website for further details.

HKXH-23082018-1(21)

MAILING LABEL

Hong Kong Registrars Limited

Freepost No. 37

Please cut the mailing label on the left and stick it on an envelope to return this Reply Form to us.

Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:56:01 UTC
