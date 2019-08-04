Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

5 August 2019
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:
Non-executive Chairman
Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)
Deputy Group Chairman/Senior Independent non-executive Director Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE
Executive Directors
Noel Paul QUINN (interim Group Chief Executive)
Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Chief Financial Officer) Menasey Marc MOSES (Group Chief Risk Officer)
Independent non-executive Directors
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
There are six Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:
Group Audit Committee
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE (Chairman) Kathleen Louise CASEY
David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Group Remuneration Committee
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman) Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES David Thomas NISH
Irene Yun-lien LEE
Group Risk Committee Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman) Heidi MILLER
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE José Antonio MEADE
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
List or Directors/2
Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee* Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman)
Kathleen Louise CASEY Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
* plus advisers, who are non-director members
Chairman's Committee
Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman) Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Noel Paul QUINN
Ewen James STEVENSON Menasey Marc MOSES
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE
José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER
David Thomas NISH
This disclosure is made in accordance with section A.3.2 of Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 65 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
ends/all