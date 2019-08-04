Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

5 August 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:

Non-executive Chairman

Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)

Deputy Group Chairman/Senior Independent non-executive Director Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE

Executive Directors

Noel Paul QUINN (interim Group Chief Executive)

Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Chief Financial Officer) Menasey Marc MOSES (Group Chief Risk Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

There are six Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:

Group Audit Committee

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE (Chairman) Kathleen Louise CASEY

David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Group Remuneration Committee

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman) Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES David Thomas NISH

Irene Yun-lien LEE

Group Risk Committee Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman) Heidi MILLER

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE José Antonio MEADE

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee* Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman)

Kathleen Louise CASEY Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

* plus advisers, who are non-director members

Chairman's Committee

Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman) Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Noel Paul QUINN

Ewen James STEVENSON Menasey Marc MOSES

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE

José Antonio MEADE Heidi MILLER

David Thomas NISH

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 65 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

