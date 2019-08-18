Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code：286)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited are set out below:
Executive directors
Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen (Chairman)
Mr. Cheng Hau Yan (Deputy Chairman)
Mr. Ye Jiong Xian (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive directors
Mr. Lin Jiang
Mr. Hou Kaiwen
Mr. Wong Kin Man
Independent non-executive directors
Mr. Mai Yang Guang
Mr. Lam Chi Wing
Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest
The Board has three committees. The table below sets out membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board members serve.
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Mai Yang Guang
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
Mr. Lam Chi Wing
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
C - Chairman of the relevant Board committee
M - Member of the relevant Board committee