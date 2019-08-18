Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code：286)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited are set out below:

Executive directors

Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen (Chairman)

Mr. Cheng Hau Yan (Deputy Chairman)

Mr. Ye Jiong Xian (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Lin Jiang

Mr. Hou Kaiwen

Mr. Wong Kin Man

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Mai Yang Guang

Mr. Lam Chi Wing

Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest

The Board has three committees. The table below sets out membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board members serve.

Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Mai Yang Guang M C C Mr. Lam Chi Wing M M M Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest C M M

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M - Member of the relevant Board committee