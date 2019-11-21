Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Huali University Group Limited

華立大学集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1756)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huali University Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Zhifeng (張智峰) (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Ye Yaming (葉雅明)

Mr. Dong Xiaolin (董小麟)

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhang Yude (張裕德)

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chow Kwong Fai Edward, J.P. (周光暉)

Mr. Yang Ying (楊英)

Mr. Ding Yi (丁義)

There are three Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves: