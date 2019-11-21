Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Role and Function

0
11/21/2019 | 06:17pm EST

Huali University Group Limited

華立大学集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1756)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huali University Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Zhifeng (張智峰) (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Ye Yaming (葉雅明)

Mr. Dong Xiaolin (董小麟)

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhang Yude (張裕德)

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chow Kwong Fai Edward, J.P. (周光暉)

Mr. Yang Ying (楊英)

Mr. Ding Yi (丁義)

There are three Board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Zhang Zhifeng (張智峰)

Chairman

Mr. Ye Yaming (葉雅明)

Member

Mr. Chow Kwong Fai Edward, J.P.

Chairman

  (周光暉)

Mr. Yang Ying (楊英)

Member

Member

Chairman

Mr. Ding Yi (丁義)

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 23:16:03 UTC
