Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the 11th session of the board of Directors ("Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and their roles and functions are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ma Mingzhe (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Sun Jianyi (Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Lee Yuansiong (Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President) Ren Huichuan (President)

Yao Jason Bo (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary) Cai Fangfang (Chief Human Resources Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Soopakij Chearavanont

Yang Xiaoping

Liu Chong

Wang Yongjian

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Ge Ming

Ouyang Hui

Ng Sing Yip

Chu Yiyun

Liu Hong