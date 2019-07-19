Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the 11th session of the board of Directors ("Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and their roles and functions are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ma Mingzhe (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Sun Jianyi (Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Lee Yuansiong (Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President) Ren Huichuan (President)

Yao Jason Bo (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary) Cai Fangfang (Chief Human Resources Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Soopakij Chearavanont

Yang Xiaoping

Liu Chong

Wang Yongjian

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Ge Ming

Ouyang Hui

Ng Sing Yip

Chu Yiyun

Liu Hong

Board

Strategy and

Audit and Risk

Committee

Remuneration

Nomination

Investment

Management

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Ma Mingzhe

C

M

Sun Jianyi

Lee Yuansiong

Ren Huichuan

M

Yao Jason Bo

Cai Fangfang

Soopakij Chearavanont

M

Yang Xiaoping

M

M

Liu Chong

Wang Yongjian

M

Ge Ming

M

C

M

Ouyang Hui

M

M

M

Ng Sing Yip

Chu Yiyun

Liu Hong

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China

July 19, 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%51 616
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%26 428
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.05%25 132
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 412
NASDAQ25.83%17 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About