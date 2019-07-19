Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Function

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the 11th session of the board of Directors ("Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and their roles and functions are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ma Mingzhe (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Sun Jianyi (Vice Chairman and Vice President)
Lee Yuansiong (Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President) Ren Huichuan (President)
Yao Jason Bo (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary) Cai Fangfang (Chief Human Resources Officer)
Non-Executive Directors
Soopakij Chearavanont
Yang Xiaoping
Liu Chong
Wang Yongjian
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Ge Ming
Ouyang Hui
Ng Sing Yip
Chu Yiyun
Liu Hong
|
Board
|
Strategy and
|
Audit and Risk
|
|
|
Committee
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Investment
|
Management
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Mingzhe
|
C
|
|
|
M
|
Sun Jianyi
|
|
|
|
|
Lee Yuansiong
|
|
|
|
|
Ren Huichuan
|
|
|
|
M
|
Yao Jason Bo
|
|
|
|
|
Cai Fangfang
|
|
|
|
|
Soopakij Chearavanont
|
|
|
M
|
|
Yang Xiaoping
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
Liu Chong
|
|
|
|
|
Wang Yongjian
|
M
|
|
|
|
Ge Ming
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
Ouyang Hui
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Ng Sing Yip
|
|
|
|
|
Chu Yiyun
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Hong
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China
July 19, 2019
