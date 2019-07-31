Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

TRINITY LIMITED

利 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 891)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)

Ms QIU Chenran

Ms SU Xiao

Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)

Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman)

Mr Daniel LALONDE

Mr WONG Yat Ming

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr Patrick SUN

Mr Victor HUANG

Mr YANG Dajun

The Board has established three Board committees and the members of these Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Mr Patrick SUN Mr QIU Yafu Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun (Chairman) Mr Patrick SUN (Chairman) Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun Mr QIU Yafu Mr Victor HUANG Mr YANG Dajun Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

