Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

TRINITY LIMITED
利 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 891)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)
Ms QIU Chenran
Ms SU Xiao
Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)
Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman)
Mr Daniel LALONDE
Mr WONG Yat Ming
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
Mr Patrick SUN
Mr Victor HUANG
Mr YANG Dajun
The Board has established three Board committees and the members of these Board committees are set out below:
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr Patrick SUN
|
Mr QIU Yafu
|
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
|
(Chairman)
|
Mr Patrick SUN
|
(Chairman)
|
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
|
|
Mr QIU Yafu
|
Mr Victor HUANG
|
|
|
Mr YANG Dajun
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 31 July 2019
|
|
* For identification purposes only
