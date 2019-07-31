Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

TRINITY LIMITED

利 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 891)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)

Ms QIU Chenran

Ms SU Xiao

Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)

Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman)

Mr Daniel LALONDE

Mr WONG Yat Ming

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr Patrick SUN

Mr Victor HUANG

Mr YANG Dajun

The Board has established three Board committees and the members of these Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Mr Patrick SUN

Mr QIU Yafu

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

(Chairman)

Mr Patrick SUN

(Chairman)

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr QIU Yafu

Mr Victor HUANG

Mr YANG Dajun

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request ..
PU
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to existing registered shareholders an..
PU
01:40aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on suspension of trading
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to ..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) change of company name; and (2) change of..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on development of suspension of tradin..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of public domestic corporate bonds
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issue..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of 2019 annual report
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of discloseable transaction - in r..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.54%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group