Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Stock Code: 1125)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (the "Company") currently comprises 15 Directors. Their respective names, roles and principal functions are set out below:

Board Audit Executive Remuneration Committee Committee Committee Committee Board Executive Directors Mr. Chew Fook Aun - M M (Chairman) (AR1) Dr. Lam Kin Ming - - - (Deputy Chairman) (AR1) Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew - - - (Executive Deputy Chairman) Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester - M - (Chief Executive Officer) (AR2) Madam U Po Chu - - - Mr. Cheng Shin How - M - Mr. Lee Tze Yan, Ernest - M - Mr. Tham Seng Yum, Ronald - - - Non-executive Directors Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh M - M Mr. Puah Tze Shyang - - - (also alternate Director to Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh) Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Lam Bing Kwan M - C Mr. Ku Moon Lun - - M Mr. Law Kin Ho C - M Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin - - - Mr. Shek Lai Him, Abraham - - -

