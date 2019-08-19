Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:27am EDT

(Stock Code: 1125)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (the "Company") currently comprises 15 Directors. Their respective names, roles and principal functions are set out below:

Board

Audit

Executive

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Board

Executive Directors

Mr. Chew Fook Aun

-

M

M

(Chairman) (AR1)

Dr. Lam Kin Ming

-

-

-

(Deputy Chairman) (AR1)

Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew

-

-

-

(Executive Deputy Chairman)

Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester

-

M

-

(Chief Executive Officer) (AR2)

Madam U Po Chu

-

-

-

Mr. Cheng Shin How

-

M

-

Mr. Lee Tze Yan, Ernest

-

M

-

Mr. Tham Seng Yum, Ronald

-

-

-

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh

M

-

M

Mr. Puah Tze Shyang

-

-

-

(also alternate Director to Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lam Bing Kwan

M

-

C

Mr. Ku Moon Lun

-

-

M

Mr. Law Kin Ho

C

-

M

Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin

-

-

-

Mr. Shek Lai Him, Abraham

-

-

-

-1-

  1. The Board has not established a Nomination Committee whose functions are assumed by the full Board.
  2. The corporate governance functions are performed by the Audit Committee.

Notes:

AR1

Authorised Representative appointed under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

AR2

Authorised Representative appointed under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong

Kong) to accept service of process and notices on the Company's behalf

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

-2-

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification letter/request form
PU
12:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement (unaudited) for ..
PU
12:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Report 2019
PU
12:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of a discloseable transaction
PU
12:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Roles and Functio..
PU
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Trading Halt
PU
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Provisional allotment letter
PU
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.69%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ19.57%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group