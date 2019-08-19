Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Stock Code: 1125)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The board of directors (the "Board") of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (the "Company") currently comprises 15 Directors. Their respective names, roles and principal functions are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Chew Fook Aun
(Chairman) (AR1)
Dr. Lam Kin Ming
(Deputy Chairman) (AR1)
Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew
(Executive Deputy Chairman)
Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester
(Chief Executive Officer) (AR2)
Madam U Po Chu
|
Mr. Cheng Shin How
|
Mr. Lee Tze Yan, Ernest
|
Mr. Tham Seng Yum, Ronald
|
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh
|
Mr. Puah Tze Shyang
(also alternate Director to Mr. Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lam Bing Kwan
|
Mr. Ku Moon Lun
|
Mr. Law Kin Ho
|
Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin
|
Mr. Shek Lai Him, Abraham
|
The Board has not established a Nomination Committee whose functions are assumed by the full Board.
The corporate governance functions are performed by the Audit Committee.
Notes:
AR1
Authorised Representative appointed under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
AR2
Authorised Representative appointed under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong
Kong) to accept service of process and notices on the Company's behalf
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 19 August 2019
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:26:01 UTC