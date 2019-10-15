Log in
10/15
236.6 HKD   -0.25%
07:18pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
07:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form
PU
06:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global Offering
PU
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

0
10/15/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

GREEN FUTURE FOOD HYDROCOLLOID MARINE

SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED

綠 新 親 水 膠 體 海 洋 科 技 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1084)

List of directors and their roles and functions

Members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Company Limited are set out below:-

Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. GUO Dongxu (Executive Director, Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Mr. CHAN Shui Yip (Executive Director, Vice Chairman and Vice President) Mr. SHE Xiaoying (Executive Director)

Mr. GUO Songsen (Non-executive Director)

Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Independent Non-executive Director) Mr. NG Man Kung (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. HU Guohua (Independent Non-executive Director)

The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee and these committees are comprised of the following members:-

Committee

Members

Audit Committee

Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Chairman)

Mr. NG Man Kung (Member)

Mr. HU Guohua (Member)

Remuneration Committee

Mr. NG Man Kung (Chairman)

Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Member)

Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Member)

Nomination Committee

Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Chairman)

Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Member)

Mr. NG Man Kung (Member)

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 23:17:03 UTC
