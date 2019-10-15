Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

GREEN FUTURE FOOD HYDROCOLLOID MARINE
SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED
綠 新 親 水 膠 體 海 洋 科 技 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1084)
List of directors and their roles and functions
Members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Company Limited are set out below:-
Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. GUO Dongxu (Executive Director, Vice Chairman and Vice President)
Mr. CHAN Shui Yip (Executive Director, Vice Chairman and Vice President) Mr. SHE Xiaoying (Executive Director)
Mr. GUO Songsen (Non-executive Director)
Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Independent Non-executive Director) Mr. NG Man Kung (Independent Non-executive Director)
Mr. HU Guohua (Independent Non-executive Director)
The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee and these committees are comprised of the following members:-
|
Committee
|
Members
|
Audit Committee
|
Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. NG Man Kung (Member)
|
|
Mr. HU Guohua (Member)
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr. NG Man Kung (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Member)
|
|
Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Member)
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. CHAN Kam Chung (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. HO Kwai Ching, Mark (Member)
|
|
Mr. NG Man Kung (Member)
Hong Kong, 16 October 2019
