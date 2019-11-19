Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:55pm EST

HUARCHI GLOBAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 記 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the "Company") Stock Code: 2296

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huarchi Global Group Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. LOU Cheok Meng

Dr. LAM Chi Kit

(Chairman and Managing Director)

Dr. SIN Wai Chiu Joseph

Mr. CHANG Wa Ieong

Mr. LO Chun Chiu Adrian

Mr. AO Weng Kong

Mr. LEONG Ka In

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Name of Directors

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. LOU Cheok Meng

Member

Member

Dr. LAM Chi Kit

Member

Member

Chairman

Dr. SIN Wai Chiu Joseph

Chairman

Member

Mr. LO Chun Chiu Adrian

Member

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:55pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Roles and Functio..
PU
05:55pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
05:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
05:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe..
PU
05:46pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles ..
PU
11/15EXPLAINER : Why is Alibaba listing in Hong Kong?
RE
11/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : London Metal Exchange proposes six-month dela..
RE
11/10HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the Nomination Committe..
PU
11/10HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
11/10HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 326 M
EBIT 2019 11 249 M
Net income 2019 9 451 M
Finance 2019 66 055 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 33,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 271,15  HKD
Last Close Price 251,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%39 381
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.22%51 687
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.39%30 974
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.25%27 996
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 943
NASDAQ27.00%17 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group