Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

HUARCHI GLOBAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 記 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the "Company") Stock Code: 2296

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huarchi Global Group Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors Independent non-executive Directors Mr. LOU Cheok Meng Dr. LAM Chi Kit (Chairman and Managing Director) Dr. SIN Wai Chiu Joseph Mr. CHANG Wa Ieong Mr. LO Chun Chiu Adrian Mr. AO Weng Kong Mr. LEONG Ka In

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves: