Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

HUARCHI GLOBAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
華 記 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(the "Company") Stock Code: 2296
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Huarchi Global Group Holdings Limited are set out below:
|
Executive Directors
|
Independent non-executive Directors
|
Mr. LOU Cheok Meng
|
Dr. LAM Chi Kit
|
(Chairman and Managing Director)
|
Dr. SIN Wai Chiu Joseph
|
Mr. CHANG Wa Ieong
|
Mr. LO Chun Chiu Adrian
|
Mr. AO Weng Kong
|
|
Mr. LEONG Ka In
|
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Name of Directors
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LOU Cheok Meng
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. LAM Chi Kit
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. SIN Wai Chiu Joseph
|
Chairman
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LO Chun Chiu Adrian
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 20 November 2019
|
|
|
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:54:03 UTC