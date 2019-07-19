Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY