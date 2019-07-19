Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY

07/19/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Chigo Holding Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY

Date: 19 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

2.

Sale and Purchase Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

3.

Information on the Purchasers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

4.

Information on the Target Co . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

5.

Financial effect of the Disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

6.

Reasons for and benefits of the Disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

7.

Listing Rules implications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

8.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

9.

Further information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Appendix I

- Financial information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Appendix II

- General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Chigo Precision"

廣東志高精密機械有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Precision

Machinery Co., Ltd*), a company established in the PRC with

limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Company"

Chigo Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman

Islands with limited liability, the ordinary shares of which are listed

on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"Conditions Precedent"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the section headed "2. Sale and

Purchase Agreement - Conditions precedent" of the "Letter from

the Board" contained in this circular

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Disposal"

the proposed disposal of the Sale Shares by the Vendor to the

Purchasers pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase

Agreement

"FE Leasing"

International Far Eastern Leasing Co., Ltd.

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Party"

any party who is not a connected person of the Company and is

independent of the Company and its connected person(s)

"JHY Co"

Foshan City Jin He Yi Investment Development Co., Ltd.* (佛山市

金和益投資發展有限公司), a limited liability company established

in the PRC and a holder of 30% of the issued share capital of the

Target Co as at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement

"Kechuang"

廣東志高科創銅業有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Kechuang Copper

Co., Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited

liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

16 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing

of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Ms. Ma"

Ma Junxia* (馬俊霞)

"Mr. Tong"

Tong Zhijun* (童志軍)

"Mr. Wang"

Wang Feng* (王峰)

"Mr. Zhang"

Zhang Quan* (張權), a PRC individual

"Parties"

the Vendor and the Purchasers

"Ping An Leasing (Tianjin)"

Ping An International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Purchasers"

JHY Co, Ms. Ma, Mr. Tong and Mr. Wang, and Purchaser shall

refer to any one of them

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Sale and Purchase Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement dated 30 March 2019 and entered

into between the Parties in relation to the sale of the Sale Shares

from the Vendor to the Purchasers

"Sale Shares"

80,000,000 shares in the capital of the Target Co, representing 40%

of the issued share capital of the Target Co as at the date of the

Sale and Purchase Agreement

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Sinopharm Leasing"

Sinopharm Holding (China) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd.

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Target Co"

廣東志高暖通設備股份有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Heating &

Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.*), a limited company incorporated

in the PRC which is held as to 70% by the Vendor prior to

completion of the Disposal

"Vendor"

廣東志高空調有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Air-conditioning Co.,

Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability

and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Yaoda Leasing"

廣東耀達融資租賃有限公司 (Yaoda Finance Lease Co., Ltd.*)

"%"

per cent.

  • The English translation is provided for identification purpose only.

For the purposes of this circular, conversion of RMB into HK$ is based on the approximate exchange rate of HK$1.00 to RMB0.858 for the purpose of illustration only.

- 3 -



HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019
