Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT
CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED
志高控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 449)
MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN SHARES IN A SUBSIDIARY
CONTENTS
Page
Definitions
.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1
Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
1.
Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
2.
Sale and Purchase Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
3.
Information on the Purchasers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
4.
Information on the Target Co . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
5.
Financial effect of the Disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
6.
Reasons for and benefits of the Disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
7.
Listing Rules implications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
10
8.
Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11
9.
Further information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11
Appendix I
- Financial information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12
Appendix II
- General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
18
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Chigo Precision"
廣東志高精密機械有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Precision
Machinery Co., Ltd*), a company established in the PRC with
limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company
"Company"
Chigo Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman
Islands with limited liability, the ordinary shares of which are listed
on the main board of the Stock Exchange
"Conditions Precedent"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the section headed "2. Sale and
Purchase Agreement - Conditions precedent" of the "Letter from
the Board" contained in this circular
"connected person"
has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Disposal"
the proposed disposal of the Sale Shares by the Vendor to the
Purchasers pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase
Agreement
"FE Leasing"
International Far Eastern Leasing Co., Ltd.
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region of the PRC
"Independent Third Party"
any party who is not a connected person of the Company and is
independent of the Company and its connected person(s)
"JHY Co"
Foshan City Jin He Yi Investment Development Co., Ltd.* (
佛山市
金和益投資發展有限公司), a limited liability company established
in the PRC and a holder of 30% of the issued share capital of the
Target Co as at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement
"Kechuang"
廣東志高科創銅業有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Kechuang Copper
Co., Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited
liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
DEFINITIONS
"Latest Practicable Date"
16 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing
of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Ms. Ma"
Ma Junxia* (
馬俊霞)
"Mr. Tong"
Tong Zhijun* (
童志軍)
"Mr. Wang"
Wang Feng* (
王峰)
"Mr. Zhang"
Zhang Quan* (
張權), a PRC individual
"Parties"
the Vendor and the Purchasers
"Ping An Leasing (Tianjin)"
Ping An International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China
"Purchasers"
JHY Co, Ms. Ma, Mr. Tong and Mr. Wang, and Purchaser shall
refer to any one of them
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Sale and Purchase Agreement"
the sale and purchase agreement dated 30 March 2019 and entered
into between the Parties in relation to the sale of the Sale Shares
from the Vendor to the Purchasers
"Sale Shares"
80,000,000 shares in the capital of the Target Co, representing 40%
of the issued share capital of the Target Co as at the date of the
Sale and Purchase Agreement
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong)
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the
Company
"Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Sinopharm Leasing"
Sinopharm Holding (China) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd.
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
DEFINITIONS
"Target Co"
廣東志高暖通設備股份有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Heating &
Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.*), a limited company incorporated
in the PRC which is held as to 70% by the Vendor prior to
completion of the Disposal
"Vendor"
廣東志高空調有限公司 (Guangdong Chigo Air-conditioning Co.,
Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability
and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
"Yaoda Leasing"
廣東耀達融資租賃有限公司 (Yaoda Finance Lease Co., Ltd.*)
"%"
per cent.
The English translation is provided for identification purpose only.
For the purposes of this circular, conversion of RMB into HK$ is based on the approximate exchange rate of HK$1.00 to RMB0.858 for the purpose of illustration only.
