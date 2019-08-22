Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE NEW LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Maoye International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Maoye International Holdings Limited

茂業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE NEW LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

ALTUS CAPITAL LIMITED

A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of Maoye International Holdings Limited to be held at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, PRC on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 56 to 57 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.maoye.cn) respectively.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on 10 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.

23 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

2.

The New Leasing Framework Agreement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

3.

Extraordinary General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

4.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

5. General Information.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Letter from Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

Appendix I

-

Financial Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45

Appendix II

-

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

48

Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company currently in

force;

"associate"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Company"

Maoye International Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange;

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Controlling Shareholder

Mr. Huang, any of his associates and companies majority-

Group"

owned or controlled by Mr. Huang and his associates, which

includes Maoye Holdings Limited but excludes the Group;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Extraordinary General

an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held

Meeting"

at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World

Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, PRC

on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m., to consider and, if

appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the

notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 56 to 57 of

this circular, or any adjournment thereof;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"IFRSs"

the International Financial Reporting Standards issued by

the International Accounting Standards Board;

"IFRS 16"

the International Financial Reporting Standard 16 Leases

issued by the International Accounting Standards Board;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Independent Board

the independent committee of the Board, comprising all the

Committee"

independent non-executive Directors established for the

purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders in

respect of the New Leasing Framework Agreement;

"Independent Financial

Altus Capital Limited, a company licensed to carry out

Adviser"

Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on

corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management)

regulated activities under the SFO and the independent

financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

Independent Shareholders with regard to the terms of the

New Leasing Framework Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder;

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders other than Mr. Huang and his associates;

"Latest Practicable Date"

20 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"Maoye Holdings Limited"

Maoye Holdings Limited, an investment holding company

incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited

liability, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Huang;

"Mr. Huang"

Mr. Huang Mao Ru, Chairman, executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Company's

ultimate controlling Shareholder;

"New Leasing Framework

the leasing framework agreement entered into between the

Agreement"

Company and Maoye Holdings Limited dated 28 December

2018 as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the

Second Supplemental Agreement;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China;

"Premises"

the premises owned or occupied by the Controlling

Shareholder Group from time to time, the details of which

are set out in the section headed "The Premises" in "Letter

from the Board" of this circular;

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Previous Master Leasing

the master leasing agreement entered into between the

Agreement"

Company and Maoye Holdings Limited dated 28 November

2012, and revised on 30 April 2013 and renewed on 29

December 2015;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"Second Supplemental

the supplemental agreement dated 29 May 2019 entered

Agreement"

into between the Company and Maoye Holdings Limited to

amend and supplement the New Leasing Framework

Agreement;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.1 each in the capital of the

Company or if there has been a subsequent sub-division,

consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the

share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the

ordinary equity share capital of the Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s);

"sq.m."

square metre(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Sub-Agreement(s)"

the underlying tenancy agreements with respect to specific

Premises entered or to be entered into between the Group

and the Controlling Shareholder Group pursuant to the New

Leasing Framework Agreement;

"Supplemental Agreement"

the supplemental agreement dated 14 March 2019 entered

into between the Company and Maoye Holdings Limited to

amend and supplement the New Leasing Framework

Agreement;

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

approved by the Securities and Futures Commission in

Hong Kong as amended from time to time;

"Valuer"

Cushman & Wakefield Limited, an independent property

valuer; and

"%"

per cent.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of t..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information supplemental announcement ..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of c..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of j..
PU
07:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction in relation t..
PU
07:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement
PU
07:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary Ge..
PU
07:13pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Placing of new shares under general mandate c..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group