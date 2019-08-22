Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE NEW LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Maoye International Holdings Limited

茂業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE NEW LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

ALTUS CAPITAL LIMITED

A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of Maoye International Holdings Limited to be held at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, PRC on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 56 to 57 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.maoye.cn) respectively.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on 10 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.