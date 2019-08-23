Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN ETC FINANCE LIMITED

0
08/23/2019 | 12:23am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, other licensed corporation, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in New Century Group Hong Kong Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, other licensed corporation or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 234)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF 60%

EQUITY INTEREST IN ETC FINANCE LIMITED

Financial adviser to the Company

Optima Capital Limited

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

Able Capital Partners Limited

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular, unless the context otherwise requires.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 15 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on page 16 of this circular. A letter from Able Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 17 to 34 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Plaza 1 & 2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same day at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 102 and 103 of this circular.

If you are not able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Unit 3808, 38th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 22 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment of it, if you so wish.

23 August 2019

  •   For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Letter from Able Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Appendix I

-

Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35

Appendix II

-

Accountants' Report on the Target . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37

Appendix III

-

Management Discussion and Analysis on the Target . . . . . . . .

73

Appendix IV

-

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Enlarged Group .

77

Appendix V

-

Valuation of the Property . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

85

Appendix VI

- General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

92

Notice of SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Able Capital" or "Independent

Able Capital Partners Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out

Financial Adviser"

Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate

finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being the independent

financial adviser appointed by the Company with the approval of the

Independent Board Committee for the purpose of advising the

Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in

respect of the Acquisition

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of the Sale Shares pursuant to the Agreement

"Agreement"

the agreement dated 18 June 2019 entered into among the Purchaser

and the Vendors in respect of the Acquisition

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2019 in relation to

among other things, the Acquisition

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

a day (other than a Saturday, a Sunday or a public holiday) on which

banks generally are open for business in Hong Kong

"BVI"

British Virgin Islands

"Company"

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited, a company incorporated in

Bermuda with limited liability, whose Shares are listed on the main

board of the Stock Exchange with stock code 234

"Completion"

completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms and

conditions of the Agreement

"Completion Date"

the date of Completion, which shall be a date which is the last day of

the month in which all the Conditions are fulfilled (or waived by the

Purchaser, as the case may be), or such other date as the Vendors and

the Purchaser may agree in writing

"Consideration"

the consideration for the Acquisition

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Enlarged Group"

the Group immediately after Completion

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

1

DEFINITIONS

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Huang Group"

Huang Group (BVI) Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI

with limited liability under a discretionary trust of which (i) Mr. Ng

(Huang) Cheow Leng is its settlor, trustee and one of its

discretionary beneficiaries; and (ii) Mr. Ng Wee Keat, Ms. Sio Ion

Kuan, Ms. Ng Siew Lang, Linda, Ms. Lilian Ng, Ms. Huang Si Teng

and Mr. Huang Wai Ip are among its discretionary beneficiaries

"Independent Board Committee"

the committee of the Board comprising all independent non-executive

Directors established to make recommendations to the Independent

Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders other than the Vendors and their respective associates

(including New Century (Huang's) Foundation Limited, Mr. Ng

(Huang) Cheow Leng and Ms. Sio Ion Kuan)

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

company(ies) which, to the best of the Directors' knowledge,

information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, is/are

third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected

persons

"Knight Frank"

Knight Frank Petty Limited, an independent firm of professional

valuers

"Latest Practicable Date"

21 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing

of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for

inclusion in this circular

"Licensing Court"

the court responsible for determination of applications for, and

granting of, Money Lenders Licences

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Long Stop Date"

31 October 2019, or such later date as the Purchaser and Vendors

may agree in writing

"MLO"

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Money Lenders Licence"

the money lenders licence(s) issued by the Licensing Court in the

name of the Target pursuant to the MLO and the Money Lenders

Regulations for carrying on money lending business in Hong Kong

"Purchaser"

Able Sincere Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with

limited liability, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

2

DEFINITIONS

"Property"

a commercial property held by the Target located at 15/F., Katherine

House, 53-55 Chatham Road South, Kowloon, Hong Kong

"Sale Shares"

420,000,000 shares of the Target, representing 60% of the total

issued share capital of the Target as at Completion

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of

Hong Kong)

"SGM"

the special general meeting of the Company to be convened and held

for the Independent Shareholders to consider, and if thought fit,

approve the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the

Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Share(s)

"Shareholders' Agreement"

the shareholders' agreement in relation to the Target to be executed

by the Purchaser, Vendor A and the Target at Completion

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target"

ETC Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability which is owned as to 70% by Vendor A, 20% by

Vendor B and 10% by Vendor C

"Target's Share(s)"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Target

"Vendors"

Vendor A, Vendor B and Vendor C

"Vendor A"

Huang Worldwide Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the

BVI with limited liability, which is wholly owned by Huang Group

"Vendor B"

New Century Investment Pacific Limited, a company incorporated in

the BVI with limited liability, which is wholly owned by Vendor A

"Vendor C"

A&C Amusement Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with

limited liability, which is ultimately owned as to 51% by

Ms. Sio Ion Kuan, 33% by Ms. Huang Si Teng and 16% by

Mr. Huang Wai Ip

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"%"

per cent.

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of the circular, the notice of SGM and the enclosed form of proxy shall prevail over the Chinese text.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:22:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
