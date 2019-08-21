Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK LIMITED
NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 212)
MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN THE
SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK LIMITED
On 20 August 2019, SCSB announced the SCSB Share Offer, pursuant to which a total number of 380,000,000 new SCSB Shares will be offered for subscription at the subscription price of NT$36 each (equivalent to approximately HK$9), of which 285,000,000 new SCSB Shares, representing 75% of the total number of new SCSB Shares to be issued under the SCSB Share Offer, will be offered to the eligible shareholders of SCSB on the basis of 81.2478402 new SCSB Shares for every 1,000 SCSB Shares held on the record date of 2 September 2019.
The Company, currently holding 164,225,246 SCSB Shares as at the date of this announcement through its two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, intends to pursue the Proposed Subscription through these subsidiaries by subscribing up to 13,342,945 new SCSB Shares, representing approximately 0.3% of the issued share capital of SCSB as enlarged by the SCSB Share Offer, being its full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer. Based on the subscription price of NT$36 (equivalent to approximately HK$9) per new SCSB Share as announced by SCSB, the aggregate consideration payable by the Group under the Proposed Subscription in taking up the Company's full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer will be approximately NT$480 million (equivalent to approximately HK$120 million).
As at the date of this announcement, the Group through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries owns 164,225,246 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 4% of the issued share capital of SCSB. Following completion of the Proposed Subscription, the Group will own a total number of up to 177,568,191 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 3.96% of the enlarged issued share capital of SCSB and a slight decrease in the Group's ownership in SCSB.
As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Subscription is more than 25% but less than 100%, the Proposed Subscription constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung and Mr. John Con-sing Yung, being Directors of the Company, are also directors of SCSB (and in case of Mr. Hung Ching Yung, also the chairman of SCSB), and, together with members of their families, hold shareholding interests in SCSB. As Mr. Hung Ching Yung is interested in more than 10% of SCSB's issued share capital, the Proposed Subscription also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Rule 14A.28 of the Listing Rules.
As the Proposed Subscription will be a connected transaction and certain of the applicable percentage ratios of the Proposed Subscription exceed 5%, the Proposed Subscription will be subject to approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM. Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung, Mr. John Con-sing Yung and their respective associates shall abstain from voting at the SGM on the resolutions in connection with the approval of the Proposed Subscription. Votes at the SGM shall be conducted by poll. An Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Rudolf Bischof, Mr. Robert T. T. Sze and Mr. Wong Chi Kwong Patrick, being all the independent non-executive Directors, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Subscription. Platinum Securities Company Limited has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the Proposed Subscription.
A circular containing further information about the Proposed Subscription and, among other things, the advice of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders, the recommendations of Platinum Securities Company Limited to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders and a notice of the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable on or before 11 September 2019.
The Proposed Subscription is subject to approval of the Independent Shareholders at the SGM and the obtaining of foreign investment approval of Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. As such, the Proposed Subscription may or may not materialise. Securities holders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
BACKGROUND
On 20 August 2019, SCSB announced the SCSB Share Offer, pursuant to which a total number of 380,000,000 new SCSB Shares will be offered for subscription at the subscription price of NT$36 each (equivalent to approximately HK$9), of which 285,000,000 new SCSB Shares, representing 75% of the total number of new SCSB Shares to be issued under the SCSB Share Offer, will be offered to the eligible shareholders of SCSB on the basis of 81.2478402 new SCSB Shares for every 1,000 SCSB Shares held on the record date of 2 September 2019. The remaining 57,000,000 and 38,000,000 new SCSB Shares, representing 15% and 10% of the total number of new SCSB Shares to be issued under the SCSB Share Offer, will be offered to employees and to the public for subscription, respectively. Payment for subscription by the eligible shareholders shall be made between 5 September 2019 and 7 October 2019.
THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SCSB SHARES
The Company held in aggregate 164,225,246 SCSB Shares as at the date of this announcement through its two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bright Honest Investment Limited (as to 159,847,482 SCSB Shares) and Infinity Peace Limited (as to 4,377,764 SCSB Shares). The Company intends to pursue the Proposed Subscription through these subsidiaries by subscribing up to 13,342,945 new SCSB Shares, representing approximately 0.3% of the issued share capital of SCSB as enlarged by the SCSB Share Offer, being its full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer. Based on the subscription price of NT$36 per new SCSB Share (equivalent to approximately HK$9) as announced by SCSB on 20 August 2019, the aggregate consideration payable by the Group under the Proposed Subscription in taking up the Company's full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer will be approximately NT$480 million (equivalent to approximately HK$120 million).
The subscription price of NT$36 per new SCSB Share (equivalent to approximately HK$9) under the SCSB Share Offer represents:
a discount of approximately 25.5% to the closing price of NT$48.30 per SCSB Share as quoted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation on 20 August 2019, the last trading day immediately preceding the date of this announcement; or
a discount of approximately 24.6% to the average closing price of approximately NT$47.74 per SCSB Share as quoted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation for the five consecutive trading days up to and including 20 August 2019.
Payment of the consideration for the Proposed Subscription will be funded by the Company's existing funds and working capital.
The Proposed Subscription is subject to approval of the Independent Shareholders and foreign investment approval of Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan. As such, the Proposed Subscription may or may not proceed to completion.
As at the date of this announcement, the Group through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries owns 164,225,246 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 4% of the issued share capital of SCSB. Following completion of the Proposed Subscription, the Group will own a total number of up to 177,568,191 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 3.96% of the enlarged issued share capital of SCSB and a slight decrease in the Group's ownership in SCSB.
INFORMATION ON SCSB
SCSB is a company incorporated under the laws of Taiwan with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. SCSB is principally carrying on a banking business in Taiwan and is the holding company of Shanghai Commercial Bank, a licensed bank in Hong Kong, holding a 57.6% interest therein.
The following audited consolidated financial information is extracted from the annual reports of SCSB for the two years ended 31 December 2018:
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
NT$'100 million
NT$'100 million
Net asset value
1,780.2
1,630.3
Net revenues
370.8
347.6
Profit before income tax
229.4
212.1
Net profit after income tax
183.6
166.2
The audited consolidated financial statements of SCSB were prepared in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
The Company is an investment holding company which holds investment properties and a portfolio of investment assets.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFIT OF THE TRANSACTION
The Directors believe that the Proposed Subscription allows the Group to maintain the Company's pro rata interest in SCSB to the extent permissible under the terms of the SCSB Share Offer. Based on the past performance, the Directors are optimistic as to the business prospects of SCSB and its subsidiaries, including Shanghai Commercial Bank.
At the Board meeting convened to approve the Proposed Subscription, Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung and Mr. John Con-sing Yung were considered to have material interest by virtue of their directorships and, together with members of their families, shareholding interests in SCSB. In view of their above material interest in the Proposed Subscription, each of Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung and Mr. John Con- sing Yung has abstained from voting on the board resolution(s) of the Company approving the Proposed Subscription. The Board (other than Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung and Mr. John Con-sing Yung, who have abstained as stated above and except for the independent non-executive Directors whose view will be contained in the circular to be dispatched to Shareholders after taking into account the advice of the independent financial adviser) believes the terms of the Proposed Subscription are on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable, and the Proposed Subscription will be in the best interests of the Group and the Shareholders of the Company as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Subscription is more than 25% but less than 100%, the Proposed Subscription constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung and Mr. John Con-sing Yung, being Directors of the Company, are also directors of SCSB (and in case of Mr. Hung Ching Yung, also the chairman of SCSB). As Mr. Hung Ching Yung is interested in more than 10% of SCSB's issued share capital, the Proposed Subscription also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Rule 14A.28 of the Listing Rules.
As the Proposed Subscription will be a connected transaction and certain of the applicable percentage ratios of the Proposed Subscription exceed 5%, the Proposed Subscription will be subject to approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM. Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung, Mr. John Con-sing Yung and their respective associates shall abstain from voting at the SGM on the resolutions in connection with the approval of the Proposed Subscription. Votes at the SGM shall be conducted by poll. An Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Rudolf Bischof, Mr. Robert T. T. Sze and Mr. Wong Chi Kwong Patrick, being all the independent non-executive Directors, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Subscription. Platinum Securities Company Limited has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the Proposed Subscription.
A circular containing further information about the Proposed Subscription and, among other things, the advice of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders, the recommendations of Platinum Securities Company Limited to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders and a notice of the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable on or before 11 September 2019.
The Proposed Subscription is subject to approval of the Independent Shareholders at the SGM and the obtaining of foreign investment approval of Investment Commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. As such, the Proposed Subscription may or may not materialise. Securities holders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
