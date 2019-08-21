Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 212)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN THE

SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK LIMITED

On 20 August 2019, SCSB announced the SCSB Share Offer, pursuant to which a total number of 380,000,000 new SCSB Shares will be offered for subscription at the subscription price of NT$36 each (equivalent to approximately HK$9), of which 285,000,000 new SCSB Shares, representing 75% of the total number of new SCSB Shares to be issued under the SCSB Share Offer, will be offered to the eligible shareholders of SCSB on the basis of 81.2478402 new SCSB Shares for every 1,000 SCSB Shares held on the record date of 2 September 2019.

The Company, currently holding 164,225,246 SCSB Shares as at the date of this announcement through its two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, intends to pursue the Proposed Subscription through these subsidiaries by subscribing up to 13,342,945 new SCSB Shares, representing approximately 0.3% of the issued share capital of SCSB as enlarged by the SCSB Share Offer, being its full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer. Based on the subscription price of NT$36 (equivalent to approximately HK$9) per new SCSB Share as announced by SCSB, the aggregate consideration payable by the Group under the Proposed Subscription in taking up the Company's full entitlement under the SCSB Share Offer will be approximately NT$480 million (equivalent to approximately HK$120 million).

As at the date of this announcement, the Group through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries owns 164,225,246 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 4% of the issued share capital of SCSB. Following completion of the Proposed Subscription, the Group will own a total number of up to 177,568,191 SCSB Shares, representing approximately 3.96% of the enlarged issued share capital of SCSB and a slight decrease in the Group's ownership in SCSB.

As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Subscription is more than 25% but less than 100%, the Proposed Subscription constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.