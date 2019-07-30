Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN HENAN PROVINCE, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JIANDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

建 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 865)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN HENAN PROVINCE, THE PRC

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 30 July 2019, Xixian Dejian, an indirect non- wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, succeeded in the bid of the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Xixian Natural Resources Bureau at the Auction for RMB128,171,030. The Auction Confirmation is expected to be issued by Xixian Natural Resources Bureau by 2 August 2019. The Land Use Rights Grant Contract will be entered into at the time as stipulated in the Auction Confirmation.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under the Listing Rules) exceeds 25% but is less than 100%, the Acquisition constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Acquisition is regarded as a ''Qualified Property Acquisition'' under Rule 14.04(10C) of the Listing Rules as the Acquisition involves an acquisition of governmental land in the PRC from a PRC Governmental Body (as defined under the Listing Rules) through a listing-for-sale governed by the PRC law (as defined under Rule 19A.04 of the Listing Rules). The Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules.

A circular containing the information required under the Listing Rules in relation to the Acquisition will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as possible, which is expected to be on or before 20 August 2019.

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

