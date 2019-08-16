Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HIFOOD GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

海 福 德 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 442)

MAJOR TRANSACTION AND

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

THE ACQUISITIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 August 2019, (i) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 177,140,000 China U-Ton Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) through a series of acquisitions; and (ii) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 11,436,000 Xiezhong International Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$21,613,000 (exclusive of transaction costs).

The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for (i) the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions of each China U-Ton Share is approximately HK$0.31; and (ii) the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions of each Xiezhong International Share is approximately HK$1.89.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, exceeds 25% but are less than 75%, the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, constitute a major transaction for the Company.

As far as the Company is aware, none of the shareholders of the Company is materially interested in the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions. Therefore, under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, as no shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, written approval has been obtained from HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd., our controlling shareholder holding 129,372,494 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 74.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, in lieu of holding a general meeting.