Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HIFOOD GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

福 德 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 442)

MAJOR TRANSACTION AND

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

THE ACQUISITIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 August 2019, (i) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 177,140,000 China U-Ton Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) through a series of acquisitions; and (ii) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 11,436,000 Xiezhong International Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$21,613,000 (exclusive of transaction costs).

The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for (i) the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions of each China U-Ton Share is approximately HK$0.31; and (ii) the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions of each Xiezhong International Share is approximately HK$1.89.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, exceeds 25% but are less than 75%, the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, constitute a major transaction for the Company.

As far as the Company is aware, none of the shareholders of the Company is materially interested in the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions. Therefore, under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, as no shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, written approval has been obtained from HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd., our controlling shareholder holding 129,372,494 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 74.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, in lieu of holding a general meeting.

- 1 -

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company, and therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of the China U- Ton Share Acquisitions and other information as required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company for their information on or before 5 September 2019.

THE CHINA U-TON SHARE ACQUISITIONS

Through a series of acquisitions on 14 August 2019, the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 177,140,000 China U-Ton Shares (representing approximately 8.40% of the total issued share capital of China U-Ton as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive of transaction costs). The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions of each China U-Ton Shares is approximately HK$0.31.

THE XIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL SHARE ACQUISITIONS

Through a series of acquisitions on 14 August 2019, the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 11,436,000 Xiezhong International Shares (which represents approximately 1.43% of the entire issued share capital of Xiezhong International as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$21,613,000 (exclusive of transaction costs). The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions of each Xiezhong International Share is approximately HK$1.89.

The price the Company paid for in each transaction of the Acquisitions was the market price of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares and was settled in cash from internal resources of the Group.

As the Acquisitions were made through the open market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the sellers of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

- 2 -

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE GROUP

The Group is principally involved in the manufacture and sale of jewellery and related products.

INFORMATION RELATING TO CHINA U-TON

Based on public documents of China U-Ton, China U-Ton is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6168). The group of China U-Ton is principally engaged in the provision of underground optical fiber deployment, low-voltage equipment integration, provision of application services and pipeline maintenance services, as well as the research and development of technologies for installing optical fiber in pipelines.

The following financial information is extracted from the public documents of China U-Ton:

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

202,697

171,929

Loss before income tax

(198,807)

(178,046)

Income tax expenses

(4,098)

(1,554)

Loss for the year

(202,905)

(179,600)

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) for the year

3,767

(5,883)

Net assets

244,522

296,111

INFORMATION RELATING TO XIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL

Based on public documents of Xiezhong International, Xiezhong International is a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3663). Xiezhong International are principally engaged in the following two businesses: (1) the design, production and sale of automotive heating, ventilation and cooling systems and a range of automotive HVAC components and rendering of services; and (2) 4S dealership business.

- 3 -

The following financial information is extracted from the public documents of Xiezhong International:

YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

924,104

929,704

Loss before tax

(16,004)

(47,898)

Loss for the year

(15,405)

(42,407)

Net assets

801,923

822,107

PREVIOUS ACQUISITIONS

On 11 July 2019, the Company acquired (i) an aggregate of 23,400,000 China U-Ton Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$14,742,000 (exclusive of transaction costs); and (ii) an aggregate of 7,860,000 Xiezhong International Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$14,777,000 (exclusive of transaction costs).

As a result of the Acquisitions, as at the date of this announcement, the Company holds 69,658,400 China U-Ton Shares (representing approximately 9.51% of the total issued share capital of China U-Ton as at the date of this announcement) and 36,390,200 Xiezhong International Shares (representing approximately 2.41% of the entire issued share capital of Xiezhong International as at the date of this announcement).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITIONS

Taking into account of the future prospects of the construction of optical fiber broadband network in which the group of China U-Ton is engaged, and the significant potential in the increase in its share price, the Company considers that the China U-Ton Acquisitions are optimal investment for the Company.

In addition, having considered the improving financial performance of Xiezhong International, the Company considers that the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions are attractive investment and can enhance the returns on investment for the Company.

As the Acquisitions were made at market price, the Directors are of the view that the Acquisitions were fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, exceeds 25% but are less than 75%, the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, constitute a major transaction for the Company.

- 4 -

As far as the Company is aware, none of the shareholders of the Company is materially interested in the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions. Therefore, under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, as no shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, written approval has been obtained from HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd., our controlling shareholder holding 129,372,494 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 74.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, in lieu of holding a general meeting.

As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company, and therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions and other information as required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company for their information on or before 5 September 2019.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms shall have the same following meanings as set out below:

''Acquisitions''

the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions and the Xiezhong

International Share Acquisitions

''Board''

the board of Directors of the Company

''China U-Ton''

China U-Ton Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in

Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock

Code: 6168)

''China U-Ton Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of

China U-Ton

''China U-Ton Share

the acquisitions by the Group on the open market through

Acquisitions''

the Stock Exchange of an aggregate of 177,140,000 China

U-Ton Shares conducted on 14 August 2019 at an aggregate

consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive

of transaction cost)

''Company''

Hifood Group Holdings Co., Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction and discloseable transactio..
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Closure of register of members
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ..
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of registered office and principal sha..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - selection as a const..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed privatisation of aberdeen restaurant..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement CM..
PU
10:57aABERDEEN RESTAURANT ENTERPRISES LIMI : Form of proxy for the extraordinary gener..
PU
10:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to receipt of a warn..
PU
10:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ16.86%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group