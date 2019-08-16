Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HIFOOD GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
海 福 德 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 442)
MAJOR TRANSACTION AND
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -
ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES
THE ACQUISITIONS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 August 2019, (i) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 177,140,000 China U-Ton Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) through a series of acquisitions; and (ii) the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 11,436,000 Xiezhong International Shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$21,613,000 (exclusive of transaction costs).
The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for (i) the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions of each China U-Ton Share is approximately HK$0.31; and (ii) the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions of each Xiezhong International Share is approximately HK$1.89.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, exceeds 25% but are less than 75%, the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, constitute a major transaction for the Company.
As far as the Company is aware, none of the shareholders of the Company is materially interested in the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions. Therefore, under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, as no shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, written approval has been obtained from HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd., our controlling shareholder holding 129,372,494 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 74.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, in lieu of holding a general meeting.
As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company, and therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of the China U- Ton Share Acquisitions and other information as required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company for their information on or before 5 September 2019.
THE CHINA U-TON SHARE ACQUISITIONS
Through a series of acquisitions on 14 August 2019, the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 177,140,000 China U-Ton Shares (representing approximately 8.40% of the total issued share capital of China U-Ton as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive of transaction costs). The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions of each China U-Ton Shares is approximately HK$0.31.
THE XIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL SHARE ACQUISITIONS
Through a series of acquisitions on 14 August 2019, the Company further acquired on the open market a total of 11,436,000 Xiezhong International Shares (which represents approximately 1.43% of the entire issued share capital of Xiezhong International as at the date of this announcement) at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$21,613,000 (exclusive of transaction costs). The average price (exclusive of transaction costs) for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions of each Xiezhong International Share is approximately HK$1.89.
The price the Company paid for in each transaction of the Acquisitions was the market price of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares and was settled in cash from internal resources of the Group.
As the Acquisitions were made through the open market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the sellers of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the China U-Ton Shares and the Xiezhong International Shares and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE GROUP
The Group is principally involved in the manufacture and sale of jewellery and related products.
INFORMATION RELATING TO CHINA U-TON
Based on public documents of China U-Ton, China U-Ton is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6168). The group of China U-Ton is principally engaged in the provision of underground optical fiber deployment, low-voltage equipment integration, provision of application services and pipeline maintenance services, as well as the research and development of technologies for installing optical fiber in pipelines.
The following financial information is extracted from the public documents of China U-Ton:
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
202,697
171,929
Loss before income tax
(198,807)
(178,046)
Income tax expenses
(4,098)
(1,554)
Loss for the year
(202,905)
(179,600)
Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) for the year
3,767
(5,883)
Net assets
244,522
296,111
INFORMATION RELATING TO XIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL
Based on public documents of Xiezhong International, Xiezhong International is a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3663). Xiezhong International are principally engaged in the following two businesses: (1) the design, production and sale of automotive heating, ventilation and cooling systems and a range of automotive HVAC components and rendering of services; and (2) 4S dealership business.
The following financial information is extracted from the public documents of Xiezhong International:
YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
924,104
929,704
Loss before tax
(16,004)
(47,898)
Loss for the year
(15,405)
(42,407)
Net assets
801,923
822,107
PREVIOUS ACQUISITIONS
On 11 July 2019, the Company acquired (i) an aggregate of 23,400,000 China U-Ton Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$14,742,000 (exclusive of transaction costs); and (ii) an aggregate of 7,860,000 Xiezhong International Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$14,777,000 (exclusive of transaction costs).
As a result of the Acquisitions, as at the date of this announcement, the Company holds 69,658,400 China U-Ton Shares (representing approximately 9.51% of the total issued share capital of China U-Ton as at the date of this announcement) and 36,390,200 Xiezhong International Shares (representing approximately 2.41% of the entire issued share capital of Xiezhong International as at the date of this announcement).
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITIONS
Taking into account of the future prospects of the construction of optical fiber broadband network in which the group of China U-Ton is engaged, and the significant potential in the increase in its share price, the Company considers that the China U-Ton Acquisitions are optimal investment for the Company.
In addition, having considered the improving financial performance of Xiezhong International, the Company considers that the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions are attractive investment and can enhance the returns on investment for the Company.
As the Acquisitions were made at market price, the Directors are of the view that the Acquisitions were fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, exceeds 25% but are less than 75%, the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, constitute a major transaction for the Company.
As far as the Company is aware, none of the shareholders of the Company is materially interested in the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions. Therefore, under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, as no shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting if the Company were to convene a general meeting for approving the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions, written approval has been obtained from HNA Aviation Investment Holding Company Ltd., our controlling shareholder holding 129,372,494 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 74.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, in lieu of holding a general meeting.
As one of the applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25%, the Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Xiezhong International Share Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company, and therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules, but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions and other information as required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company for their information on or before 5 September 2019.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms shall have the same following meanings as set out below:
''Acquisitions''
the China U-Ton Share Acquisitions and the Xiezhong
International Share Acquisitions
''Board''
the board of Directors of the Company
''China U-Ton''
China U-Ton Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in
Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock
Code: 6168)
''China U-Ton Share(s)''
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of
China U-Ton
''China U-Ton Share
the acquisitions by the Group on the open market through
Acquisitions''
the Stock Exchange of an aggregate of 177,140,000 China
U-Ton Shares conducted on 14 August 2019 at an aggregate
consideration of approximately HK$54,916,000 (exclusive
of transaction cost)
''Company''
Hifood Group Holdings Co., Limited, a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,
the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange
