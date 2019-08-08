Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHAMPION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

冠 軍 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 92)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES

THE TRANSACTION

On 8 August 2019, the Vendors, all indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, the Purchaser and the Guarantor entered into Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, at the total consideration of HK$36,600,000 (subject to adjustments under certain conditions).

The Target Companies are the sole legal and beneficial owners of the Properties.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Agreement exceeds 25% but less than 75%, the Agreement and the Transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Since Completion of the Transaction is subject to the Purchaser's having satisfied with the result of Due Diligence Review which will be confirmed not later than 31 August 2019, a circular of the Company containing further details of the Transaction, the notice convening the special general meeting together with proxy form and any other information as required by the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 September 2019.