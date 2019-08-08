Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES
08/08/2019 | 10:10am EDT
CHAMPION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
冠 軍 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 92)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES
THE TRANSACTION
On 8 August 2019, the Vendors, all indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, the Purchaser and the Guarantor entered into Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, at the total consideration of HK$36,600,000 (subject to adjustments under certain conditions).
The Target Companies are the sole legal and beneficial owners of the Properties.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Agreement exceeds 25% but less than 75%, the Agreement and the Transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Since Completion of the Transaction is subject to the Purchaser's having satisfied with the result of Due Diligence Review which will be confirmed not later than 31 August 2019, a circular of the Company containing further details of the Transaction, the notice convening the special general meeting together with proxy form and any other information as required by the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 September 2019.
INTRODUCTION
On 8 August 2019, the Vendors, all indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, the Purchaser and the Guarantor entered into Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, at the total consideration of HK$36,600,000 (subject to adjustments under certain conditions).
THE AGREEMENT
Major terms of the Agreement are set out below:
Date:
8 August 2019
Parties to Agreement:
Vendor I:
Vast Acute Holdings Limited
Vendor II:
Hero King Holdings Limited
Vendor III:
Lucky Edge Holdings Limited
Purchaser:
Sonic Jet Limited
Guarantor:
Champion Technology Holdings Limited
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.
Terms of the Agreement
Pursuant to Agreement, the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell and assign, the Purchaser in reliance of the representations, warranties and undertakings conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares and take up the assignment of the right to the Shareholders' Loans. The Sale Shares represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Companies, which are beneficially owned as to 100% by the relevant Vendors. The Target Companies, which are principally engaged in property holdings in Hong Kong, are the sole legal and beneficial owners of the Properties.
The Properties
The Properties are situated at Factory A, Factory B (and a store room appurtenant thereto) and Factory C on 25th Floor and Balconies thereof respectively, Kingsford Industrial Building Phase I, Nos. 26-32 Kwai Hei Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong.
Property (Factory A) has a saleable floor area of approximately 3,579 sq. ft. and a balcony area of approximately 116 sq. ft. As at the date of this announcement, Property (Factory A) is vacant.
Property (Factory B) has a saleable floor area of approximately 3,657 sq. ft. and a balcony area of approximately 110 sq. ft. As at the date of this announcement, Property (Factory B) is vacant.
Property (Factory C) has a saleable floor area of approximately 3,576 sq. ft. and a balcony area of approximately 111 sq. ft. As at the date of this announcement, Property (Factory C) is vacant.
Based on the valuation report prepared by an independent qualified valuer, the aggregated appraised value of the Properties amounted to HK$33,600,000 as at 30 June 2019.
Guarantee
Pursuant to Agreement, the Company shall guarantee the due and punctual performance and discharge of all obligations of the Vendors under Agreement.
Consideration
The total consideration for Agreement is HK$36,600,000, which shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendors in the following manners:
an initial deposit of HK$1,830,000 to the Vendors' solicitors as stakeholders has been paid upon signing of Agreement;
a further deposit of HK$1,830,000 shall be payable within seven (7) business days from the date thereof to the Vendor's solicitors as stakeholders; and
the balance of HK$32,940,000 (subject to the adjustments under certain conditions) shall be payable on Completion in the manner stipulated in Agreement.
The total consideration for Agreement was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendors and the Purchaser on normal commercial terms with reference to the prevailing market values of properties of similar nature available in Kwai Chung and the nearby area.
Adjustments to the consideration
The balance of the total consideration of HK$32,940,000 (being the total consideration less the initial deposit and the further deposit) shall be adjusted by the amount of the NTAV in the Completion Accounts of the Target Companies as agreed by the parties on Completion.
Conditions precedent
Completion is conditional upon the following conditions precedent being fulfilled:
the Purchaser having completed its Due Diligence Review on the Target Companies and the Properties, the Vendors have good title to the Sale Shares and the Shareholders' Loans, and is satisfied with the results thereof and confirmed in writing by no later than the Review Timeline under Agreement;
the Vendors having procured the Target Companies to prove and give good title to the Properties in accordance with Sections 13 and 13A of the Conveyancing and Property Ordinance (Cap.219 of the laws of Hong Kong) ("Title Review");
all the warranties given by the Vendors under Agreement are and shall remain true, accurate, correct and not misleading in all material respects up to Completion Date;
the Vendors having proven that the approval of Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder by the Shareholders having been obtained in compliance with the Listing Rules (if applicable);
the Vendors having proven that the Company having obtained all other necessary approvals, consents, clearance and/or waiver (if applicable) as may be required under the Listing Rules and/or other applicable rules and regulations from the Stock Exchange or any other regulators in respect of the entering into and performance of Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and
the performance and observance by the Vendors of all its undertakings and obligations.
The Purchaser will complete the Due Diligence Review and the Title Review and provide a confirmation in writing ("Purchaser's DD Confirmation") to the Vendors stating whether or not it is satisfied with or will waive satisfaction of the Due Diligence Review and the Title Review in full no later than 5:00 p.m. on the Review Timeline. In case the Purchaser's DD Confirmation is not delivered to the Vendors by the Review Timeline, the Purchaser shall for all intents and purposes deemed to have issued the Purchaser's DD Confirmation and satisfied in full with the Due Diligence Review and the Title Review immediately upon expiry of the Review Timeline and the conditions precedent set out above shall deemed to have been fulfilled.
The Purchaser may at any time before expiry of the Review Timeline at its sole and absolute
discretion waive satisfaction in full of the Due Diligence Review and/or the Title Review.
The Purchaser may at any time on or before Completion Date at its sole and absolute discretion waive in writing all or any of the other conditions precedent set out in Clauses (iii) and (vi) above in whole or in part and such waiver may be made subject to such terms and conditions as the Purchaser may require.
If any of the conditions precedent shall not have been fulfilled (or, as the case may be, waived by the parties insofar as they can be waived under the terms of Agreement) on Completion Date (or such other time and date as the parties may agree in writing), all rights and obligations of the parties under Agreement shall cease and terminate and it shall not be necessary for any party to tender any document to the other parties for execution, in which event, the Vendors shall effect a full refund of the initial deposit and further deposit but without interest, costs or compensation to the Purchaser within five (5) business days after the said timeline and no party shall have any claim against the other save for claim (if any) in respect of antecedent breach of Agreement.
Completion
The Completion shall take place within fourteen (14) business days upon fulfillment the last of the conditions precedent to be fulfilled (or as the case may be, to be waived) and in any event by no later than 29 November 2019 or such other date as the Vendors and the Purchaser may agree in writing.
Upon Completion, the Target Companies will cease to be subsidiaries of the Company.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Group is principally engaged in the sales of cultural products, system sales including software licensing and service, leasing of system products, strategic investments and trading for gasoil.
The Vendors are all indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and are principally engaged in investment holdings.
The Purchaser is principally engaged in investment holdings.
