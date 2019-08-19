Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION - ENTERING INTO FORMAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE CONVERSION OF TIANPING COLLEGE OF SUZHOU UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has a material interest in the Acquisition and the transaction contemplated under the Formal Agreement. As such, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolution(s) if a general meeting is convened to approve the Acquisition and the transaction contemplated under the Formal Agreement. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, in lieu of resolution(s) to be passed at a general meeting of the Company, a written approval has been obtained from Chunlai Investment on approving the Acquisition and the entering into the Formal Agreement. Chunlai Investment controls 900,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 75.00% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. As a result, no general meeting will be convened to consider the Acquisition and the transaction contemplated under the Formal Agreement.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

A circular containing, among other things, further details relating to the Acquisition, the Formal Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder, and the financial information of Tianping College, was expected to be despatched within 15 business days after publication of the Tender Confirmation Announcement (as defined below) pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules. However, as additional time is required to prepare, finalise and complete the information to be contained in the circular, including the financial information of the Company, the Board expects the date of despatch of the circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 25 October 2019.

The Company had therefore applied for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules from the Stock Exchange and to postpone the despatch date of the circular to a date falling on or before 25 October 2019, and the Stock Exchange has granted such waiver.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 July 2019 (the "Tender Confirmation Announcement").

On 19 August 2019 (after trading hours), the School Sponsor entered into the Change of Sponsor Agreement with Suzhou University of Science and Technology and the Foundation and on 20 August 2019 (before trading hours), the School Sponsor entered into the Supplemental Agreement with Suzhou University of Science and Technology (collectively, the "Formal Agreement"), pursuant to which the School Sponsor agreed to be the new school sponsor of Tianping College and to cooperate with Suzhou University of Science and Technology to jointly operate Tianping College during the Preparatory Period for Conversion for a total consideration of RMB800,111,100 (equivalent to HK$909,217,159). Pursuant to the Formal Agreement, the School Sponsor shall have the right and obligation to convert Tianping College into a standalone private ordinary college. The change of school sponsor of Tianping College and the conversion of Tianping College into a standalone private ordinary college is subject to the approval of and registration by the relevant authorities in the PRC.