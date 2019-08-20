Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TBEA XINJIANG NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.

Log in
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Xinte Energy Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.

新 特 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1799)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DEEMED DISPOSAL OF

EQUITY INTEREST

IN TBEA XINJIANG NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.*

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 28 of this circular.

The transaction being the subject matter of this circular has been approved by written shareholders' approval pursuant to the Listing Rules and this circular is being despatched to the Shareholders for information only.

20 August 2019

*  For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

APPENDIX  - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the meanings as respectively ascribed below:

"ABC Account Supervisory   Agreement"

"ABC Capital Injection   Agreement"

"ABC Capital Injection

  • Shares" or "ABC Capital
  • Injection Equity Interest"

"ABC Financial"

the agreement entered into between ABC Financial, Xinjiang New Energy and the Changji Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd. which is ancillary to the ABC Capital Injection Agreement, pursuant to which Xinjiang New Energy will open a designated bank account to hold all the funds received from the Capital Injection by ABC Financial to ensure that the funds shall be used to repay, among others, bank loans as permitted by and under the terms and conditions of such agreement

the agreement entered into among the Company, ABC Financial and Xinjiang New Energy on 24 December 2018 in relation to the Capital Injection by ABC Financial, details of which are set out in the section headed "ABC Capital Injection Agreement" in this circular

the shares issued pursuant to the ABC Financial Capital Injection Agreement, representing approximately 20.59% of the equity interest of Xinjiang New Energy immediately after Completion of Capital Injection by ABC Financial but before Completion of Capital Injection by BoCom Financial, which will be held by ABC Financial upon Completion of Capital Injection by ABC Financial

ABC Financial Asset Investment Co. Ltd. (農銀金融資產投資有限 公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability which holds approximately 15.02% of equity interest of Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date

"ABC Financial Agreements"

the ABC Capital Injection Agreement and the ABC Share Transfer

Agreement

"ABC Share Transfer Agreement"

the agreement entered into between the Company, ABC Financial and

Xinjiang New Energy on 24 December 2018, details of which are set

out in the section headed "ABC Share Transfer Agreement" in this

circular

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"BoCom Account Supervisory

the agreement entered into between BoCom Financial, Xinjiang

  Agreement"

New Energy and the Beijing Road, Urumqi Branch of Bank of

Communications Co., Ltd. which is ancillary to the BoCom Capital

Injection Agreement, pursuant to which Xinjiang New Energy will

open a designated bank account to hold all the funds received from the

Capital Injection by BoCom Financial to ensure that the funds shall be

used to repay, among others, bank loans as permitted by and under the

terms and conditions of such agreement

"BoCom Capital

the agreement entered into among the Company, BoCom Financial

  Injection Agreement"

and Xinjiang New Energy on 20 March 2019 in relation to the Capital

Injection by BoCom Financial, details of which are set out in the

section headed "BoCom Capital Injection Agreement" in this circular

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"BoCom Capital Injection Shares"

the shares issued pursuant to the BoCom Capital Injection Agreement,

  or "BoCom Capital Injection

representing approximately 15.02% of the equity interest of Xinjiang

  Equity Interest"

New Energy held by BoCom Financial upon Completion of Capital

Injection by BoCom Capital

"BoCom Financial"

BoCom Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. (交銀金融資產投資有

限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited

liability which holds approximately 15.02% of equity interest of

Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date

"BOCOM Financial Agreements"

the BoCom Capital Injection Agreement and the BoCom Share

Transfer Agreement

"BoCom Share Transfer

the agreement entered into between the Company, BoCom Financial

  Agreement"

and Xinjiang New Energy on 20 March 2019, details of which are set

out in the section headed "BoCom Share Transfer Agreement" in this

circular

"Capital Injection(s)"

the capital injections in an amount of RMB1 billion in monetary

capital by each of ABC Financial and BoCom Financial to Xinjiang

New Energy under the terms and conditions of the ABC Capital

Injection Agreement and BoCom Capital Injection Agreement

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

"CECEP"

CECEP Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd (中節能太陽能科技股

份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with

limited liability which holds approximately 0.64% equity interest of

Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date

"Company"

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (新特能源股份有限公司), a joint stock

company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares

of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Completion of

the date on which ABC Financial or BoCom Financial pays the

  Capital Injection(s)"

consideration for their respective Capital Injection

"controlling shareholder"

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Deemed Disposal"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules through the

dilution of the Company's equity interest in Xinjiang New Energy as a

result of the Capital Injections

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Shares"

ordinary shares in the Company's share capital, with a nominal value

of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB

"Group"

the Company together with its subsidiaries

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"H Shares"

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Auditor"

"Investor(s)"

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

"Option to Subscribe for

  • (ABC/BoCom) Capital
  • Injection Shares"

"Perpetual Bond Option"

"PRC"

"PRC GAAP"

"Profit Distributable to

  • Shareholders"
    "RMB"
    "SFO"

"Shareholder(s)"

"Shares"

overseas listed foreign shares in the Company's share capital with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

ShineWing Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership), the domestic accounting firm of the Company

ABC Financial and/or BoCom Financial

15 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the rights granted to the Company to buy back the ABC Capital Injection Equity Interest and/or BoCom Capital Injection Equity Interest at the exercise price pursuant to and subject to the terms and conditions of the ABC Share Transfer Agreement and/or BoCom Share Transfer Agreement under Specific Circumstances

the rights granted to the Investors to convert the ABC Capital Injection Shares and BoCom Capital Injection Shares held by them into perpetual bonds of Xinjiang New Energy under certain circumstances pursuant to the terms and conditions under the ABC Share Transfer Agreement and BoCom Share Transfer Agreement

the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan for the purpose of the geographical references in this circular

the generally accepted accounting principles in the PRC

the undistributed profit at the end of a certain financial year of Xinjiang New Energy calculated in accordance with PRC GAAP

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

holder(s) of Shares

shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including Domestic Shares and H Shares

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

