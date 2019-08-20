Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TBEA XINJIANG NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.
0
08/20/2019 | 05:02am EDT
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.
新 特 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1799)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO DEEMED DISPOSAL OF
EQUITY INTEREST
IN TBEA XINJIANG NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.*
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 28 of this circular.
The transaction being the subject matter of this circular has been approved by written shareholders' approval pursuant to the Listing Rules and this circular is being despatched to the Shareholders for information only.
In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the meanings as respectively ascribed below:
"ABC Account Supervisory Agreement"
"ABC Capital Injection Agreement"
"ABC Capital Injection
Shares" or "ABC Capital
Injection Equity Interest"
"ABC Financial"
the agreement entered into between ABC Financial, Xinjiang New Energy and the Changji Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd. which is ancillary to the ABC Capital Injection Agreement, pursuant to which Xinjiang New Energy will open a designated bank account to hold all the funds received from the Capital Injection by ABC Financial to ensure that the funds shall be used to repay, among others, bank loans as permitted by and under the terms and conditions of such agreement
the agreement entered into among the Company, ABC Financial and Xinjiang New Energy on 24 December 2018 in relation to the Capital Injection by ABC Financial, details of which are set out in the section headed "ABC Capital Injection Agreement" in this circular
the shares issued pursuant to the ABC Financial Capital Injection Agreement, representing approximately 20.59% of the equity interest of Xinjiang New Energy immediately after Completion of Capital Injection by ABC Financial but before Completion of Capital Injection by BoCom Financial, which will be held by ABC Financial upon Completion of Capital Injection by ABC Financial
ABC Financial Asset Investment Co. Ltd. (農銀金融資產投資有限 公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability which holds approximately 15.02% of equity interest of Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date
"ABC Financial Agreements"
the ABC Capital Injection Agreement and the ABC Share Transfer
Agreement
"ABC Share Transfer Agreement"
the agreement entered into between the Company, ABC Financial and
Xinjiang New Energy on 24 December 2018, details of which are set
out in the section headed "ABC Share Transfer Agreement" in this
circular
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company
"BoCom Account Supervisory
the agreement entered into between BoCom Financial, Xinjiang
Agreement"
New Energy and the Beijing Road, Urumqi Branch of Bank of
Communications Co., Ltd. which is ancillary to the BoCom Capital
Injection Agreement, pursuant to which Xinjiang New Energy will
open a designated bank account to hold all the funds received from the
Capital Injection by BoCom Financial to ensure that the funds shall be
used to repay, among others, bank loans as permitted by and under the
terms and conditions of such agreement
"BoCom Capital
the agreement entered into among the Company, BoCom Financial
Injection Agreement"
and Xinjiang New Energy on 20 March 2019 in relation to the Capital
Injection by BoCom Financial, details of which are set out in the
section headed "BoCom Capital Injection Agreement" in this circular
DEFINITIONS
"BoCom Capital Injection Shares"
the shares issued pursuant to the BoCom Capital Injection Agreement,
or "BoCom Capital Injection
representing approximately 15.02% of the equity interest of Xinjiang
Equity Interest"
New Energy held by BoCom Financial upon Completion of Capital
限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited
liability which holds approximately 15.02% of equity interest of
Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date
"BOCOM Financial Agreements"
the BoCom Capital Injection Agreement and the BoCom Share
Transfer Agreement
"BoCom Share Transfer
the agreement entered into between the Company, BoCom Financial
Agreement"
and Xinjiang New Energy on 20 March 2019, details of which are set
out in the section headed "BoCom Share Transfer Agreement" in this
circular
"Capital Injection(s)"
the capital injections in an amount of RMB1 billion in monetary
capital by each of ABC Financial and BoCom Financial to Xinjiang
New Energy under the terms and conditions of the ABC Capital
Injection Agreement and BoCom Capital Injection Agreement
"CBIRC"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
"CECEP"
CECEP Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd (中節能太陽能科技股
份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with
limited liability which holds approximately 0.64% equity interest of
Xinjiang New Energy as at the Latest Practicable Date
"Company"
Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (新特能源股份有限公司), a joint stock
company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares
of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Completion of
the date on which ABC Financial or BoCom Financial pays the
Capital Injection(s)"
consideration for their respective Capital Injection
"controlling shareholder"
has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Deemed Disposal"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules through the
dilution of the Company's equity interest in Xinjiang New Energy as a
result of the Capital Injections
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Domestic Shares"
ordinary shares in the Company's share capital, with a nominal value
of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB
"Group"
the Company together with its subsidiaries
DEFINITIONS
"H Shares"
"Hong Kong"
"Independent Auditor"
"Investor(s)"
"Latest Practicable Date"
"Listing Rules"
"Option to Subscribe for
(ABC/BoCom) Capital
Injection Shares"
"Perpetual Bond Option"
"PRC"
"PRC GAAP"
"Profit Distributable to
Shareholders"
"RMB"
"SFO"
"Shareholder(s)"
"Shares"
overseas listed foreign shares in the Company's share capital with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Stock Exchange
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
ShineWing Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership), the domestic accounting firm of the Company
ABC Financial and/or BoCom Financial
15 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the rights granted to the Company to buy back the ABC Capital Injection Equity Interest and/or BoCom Capital Injection Equity Interest at the exercise price pursuant to and subject to the terms and conditions of the ABC Share Transfer Agreement and/or BoCom Share Transfer Agreement under Specific Circumstances
the rights granted to the Investors to convert the ABC Capital Injection Shares and BoCom Capital Injection Shares held by them into perpetual bonds of Xinjiang New Energy under certain circumstances pursuant to the terms and conditions under the ABC Share Transfer Agreement and BoCom Share Transfer Agreement
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan for the purpose of the geographical references in this circular
the generally accepted accounting principles in the PRC
the undistributed profit at the end of a certain financial year of Xinjiang New Energy calculated in accordance with PRC GAAP
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
holder(s) of Shares
shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including Domestic Shares and H Shares
