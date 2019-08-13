Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 55% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND NOTICE OF EGM

08/13/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in EVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

55% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF EGM

Financial Adviser to the Company

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A letter from the Board containing details of the Acquisition is set out on pages 6 to 21 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at No.1 Conference Room, 9/F., Building 39 Henderson CIFI Centre, 1088 Nong, Shen Hong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are advised to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (i.e. before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 31 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if they so wish and in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

All times and dates specified herein refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

14 August 2019

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 6

APPENDIX I

-

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. I-1

APPENDIX II

-

ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT OF THE TARGET GROUP . . . . . . . .

. II-1

APPENDIX III

-

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE

TARGET GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. III-1

APPENDIX IV

-

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. IV-1

APPENDIX V

-

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. V-1

NOTICE OF EGM .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM.-1

− i −

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of Sale Interests as contemplated under the

Acquisition Agreement

"Acquisition Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement entered into between the

Purchasers, the Vendors and the Warrantors on 18 June 2019

in relation to the sale and purchase of the 55% equity

interests in the Target Company

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2019 in

relation to the Acquisition

"associates"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Completion"

completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the terms and

conditions of the Acquisition Agreement and upon issuance of

the new business registration certificate of the Target

Company

"Company"

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the

Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange (Stock code: 1995)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

the consideration for the Sale Interests, being RMB462

million

"Corporate Guarantee"

the corporate guarantee executed by the branch company of

the Target Company in favour of a bank in the PRC in respect

of Warrantor I's obligations under the Loan Agreement

"Deed of Indemnity"

the deed of indemnity dated 18 June 2019 executed by the

Vendors and the Warrantors in favour of the Purchasers,

pursuant to which the Vendors and the Warrantors agreed to

indemnify the Purchasers from and against certain matter as

more particularized in the letter from the Board to this

circular

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

− 1 −

DEFINITIONS

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held

at No.1 Conference Room, 9/F., Building 39 Henderson CIFI

Centre, 1088 Nong, Shen Hong Road, Minhang District,

Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 2:00

p.m. or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be), the

notice of which is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this

circular

"Enlarged Group"

the Group as enlarged by the Target Group

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

a person, or in the case of a company, the company or its

ultimate beneficial owner(s), who is independent of and not

connected with the Company and its subsidiaries and its

connected persons and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) or

their respective associates

"Jiazhao"

上海新地嘉兆物聯網有限公司 (Shanghai Sunny World

Jiazhao Internet of Things Company Limited*), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability and an associate

of the ultimate beneficial owner of Vendor II

"Latest Practicable Date"

13 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement entered into between Warrantor I as

borrower and a bank in the PRC as lender for a loan facility

up to RMB1,390 million

"Mortgage"

the mortgage dated 27 June 2019 executed by Vendor II in

favour of Shanghai Yongsheng over certain properties in the

PRC owned by Vendor II to secure the obligations owed by

the Vendors to the Purchasers under the Acquisition

Agreement

"Net Profit"

in respect of a Relevant Period (as defined in the letter from

the Board), the consolidated net profit after taxation and

excluding extraordinary items of the Target Group as to be

shown in the audited consolidated accounts of the Target

Group for such Relevant Period

− 2 −

DEFINITIONS

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this

circular shall exclude Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

"Purchasers"

the Company and Shanghai Yongsheng

"Regulatory Agreement"

the regulatory agreement executed by the branch company of

the Target Company and Warrantor I in favour of a bank in the

PRC in respect of Warrantor I's obligations under the Loan

Agreement

"Sale Interests"

55% of the equity interests of the Target Company held by the

Vendors

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Shanghai Yongsheng"

上海永升物業管理有限公司 (Shanghai Yongsheng

Property

Management Company Limited*), a company established in

the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the issued share capital of the Company

"Share Charge"

the share charge dated 19 June 2019 executed by the Vendors

and the Warrantors in favour of Shanghai Yongsheng over the

entire equity interests of the Target Company to secure the

obligations owed by the Vendors to the Purchasers under the

Acquisition Agreement

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Shenyang WTC"

世貿廣場（瀋陽）置業有限公司 (World Trade

Centre

(Shenyang) Real Estate Company Limited*), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability

and is

wholly-owned by Vendor II and its associates. The principal

business of Shenyang WTC includes, inter alia, property

development and management, leasing, hotel management,

accommodation and catering services and Shenyang WTC

recorded an audited net assets value of approximately

RMB980 million as at 31 December 2018

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary(ies)"

has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Companies

Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

− 3 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:26:03 UTC
