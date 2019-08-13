Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 55% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY AND NOTICE OF EGM

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in EVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

55% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF EGM

Financial Adviser to the Company

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A letter from the Board containing details of the Acquisition is set out on pages 6 to 21 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at No.1 Conference Room, 9/F., Building 39 Henderson CIFI Centre, 1088 Nong, Shen Hong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are advised to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (i.e. before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 31 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if they so wish and in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

All times and dates specified herein refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.