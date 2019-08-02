Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

WINFAIR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 永發置業有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 287)

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this circular.

A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at Tang Room, 3rd Floor, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 9:45 a.m. (or at such time immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same date at 9:30 a.m.) is set out on pages 21 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed herewith. Whether or not you are able to attend and vote at the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17/F., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

5 August 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Acquisition" the acquisition of the Property by the Purchaser "Announcement" the announcement published on 9 May 2019 in respect of, among other things, the Acquisition of the Property "Board" the board of Directors "Companies Ordinance" the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Company" Winfair Investment Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange "Consideration" the purchase price of HK$410,000,000 for acquisition of the Property "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" an extraordinary general meeting of the Shareholders to be convened for the purpose of approving the Acquisition "Formal Agreement" the formal sale and purchase agreement dated 27 May 2019 entered into between the Seller and the Purchaser in relation to the sale and purchase of the Property "Gearing ratio" bank borrowings/shareholders' fund "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Independent Third Party/Parties" independent third party who is not connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and is independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) "Latest Practicable Date" 30 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

DEFINITIONS "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Property" the Remaining Portion of Kowloon Inland Lot No. 2123 together with the messuages erections and buildings thereon (if any) "Provisional Agreement" the Provisional Agreement dated 9 May 2019 entered into between the Seller and the Purchaser in relation to the sale and purchase of the Property "Purchaser" Wing Tai Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Seller" Good Future Limited, an Independent Third Party and not a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and is independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

WINFAIR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 永發置業有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 287)

Board of Directors Executive directors:

Mr. NG Tai Wai (Chairman) Mr. NG Tai Yin Victor

Non-executive directors: Mr. SO Kwok Leung

Mr. SO Kwok Wai Benjamin Ms. NG Kwok Fun

Independent non-executive directors: Dr. NG Chi Yeung, Simon

Ms. CHAN Suit Fei, Esther Mr. HENG Pei Neng, Roy

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

Registered Office

Rooms 501-2, Lee Kiu Building 51 Jordan Road

Kowloon, Hong Kong

5 August 2019

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

By the announcement dated 9 May 2019, the Board announced that on 9 May 2019, Wing Tai Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Provisional Agreement (the "Provisional Agreement") with the Seller, Independent Third Party, in relation to the acquisition of the Property at a purchase price of HK$410,000,000 (the "Acquisition"). Pursuant to the Provisional Agreement, the completion is subject to fulfillment of the condition precedent as set out in the section headed "Condition precedent" below.