Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION PROVISION OF GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE JOINT VENTURE

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 896)
The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor Guarantor I (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Vendor (being a 50% joint venture of the Group), the Vendor Guarantor II, the Purchaser and the Purchaser Covenantor entered into the SPA in relation to the Disposal at the Consideration (i.e. the aggregate of HK$1,080,000,000 and the Consolidated NAV).
To secure the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor under each of the Transaction Documents, each of the Vendor Guarantors has severally agreed to guarantee the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor in respect of the Disposal under each of the Transaction Documents (subject to the Maximum Guaranteed Amount), and the liability of each of the Vendor Guarantors under such guarantee is 50% for the Vendor Guarantor I and the remaining 50% for the Vendor Guarantor II.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Guarantee exceeds 25% but are less than 100%, the provision of the Guarantee constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the announcement, reporting and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
The Company will seek for written approval for the Guarantee in accordance with Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules from a closely allied group of Shareholders comprising CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited and its subsidiaries and LBJ Regents Limited which are beneficially interested in 487,702,041 and 61,022,931 Shares respectively, representing in total 50.30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited and LBJ Regents Limited hold Shares as the trustees of certain but not identical discretionary trusts of which members of the Cha Family (comprising, inter alios, Mr. Cha Mou Sing, Payson and Mr. Cha Mou Daid, Johnson, being Directors) are among the discretionary objects. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has any material interest in the Guarantee and is required to abstain from voting if the Company is to convene an extraordinary general meeting for the approval of the Guarantee. If such written consent is obtained from such closely allied group of shareholders, no extraordinary general meeting will be convened for the purpose of approving the Guarantee.
Pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, a circular, containing among other things, details of the Guarantee is required to be despatched to the Shareholders within 15 Business Days after the publication of this announcement, which shall be on or before 6 September 2019.
The provision of the Guarantee is subject to the compliance requirements as set out in the section headed "Principal terms relating to the Guarantee under the SPA - Effectiveness of the Guarantee" and therefore the Guarantee may or may not become effective. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
PROVISION OF GUARANTEE
The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor Guarantor I (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Vendor (being a 50% joint venture of the Group), the Vendor Guarantor II, the Purchaser and the Purchaser Covenantor entered into the SPA in relation to the Disposal at the Consideration (i.e. the aggregate of HK$1,080,000,000 and the Consolidated NAV).
To secure the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor under each of the Transaction Documents, each of the Vendor Guarantors has severally agreed to guarantee the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor in respect of the Disposal under each of the Transaction Documents (subject to the Maximum Guaranteed Amount), and the liability of each of the Vendor Guarantors under such guarantee is 50% for the Vendor Guarantor I and the remaining 50% for the Vendor Guarantor II.
Principal terms relating to the Guarantee under the SPA
Date of SPA
16 August 2019
Parties
Vendor: Victorious Troops Limited, a joint venture owned as to 50% by Excellent Delight (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and as to 50% by the JV Partner
Purchaser: Goodway Asia Limited, a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong
Purchaser Covenantor: Mr. Tang Shing Bor, the ultimate legal and beneficial owner of the Purchaser
Vendor Guarantor I: Hanison Construction Holdings (BVI) Limited, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which indirectly holds 50% equity interest in the Target Company through Excellent Delight
Vendor Guarantor II: China Life Frontier Private Investment Fund L.P., which indirectly holds 50% equity interest in the Target Company through the JV Partner
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser, the Purchaser Covenantor, the Vendor Guarantor II and each of their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.
Maximum Guaranteed Amount
The guarantee given by the Vendor Guarantors to the Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the SPA shall be subject to the Maximum Guaranteed Amount, and the liability of each of the Vendor Guarantors under such guarantee is 50% for the Vendor Guarantor I and the remaining 50% for the Vendor Guarantor II.
The Maximum Guaranteed Amount and the liability of each of the Vendor Guarantor I and the Vendor Guarantor II under the guarantee given by the Vendor Guarantors to the Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the SPA was determined and arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the parties to the SPA, having taken into account the equity interest of each of the Vendor Guarantors in the Vendor and the amount of the Vendor's obligations under the SPA.
Effectiveness of the Guarantee
The provision of the Guarantee by the Vendor Guarantor I is subject to the obtaining of written approval by a closely allied group of Shareholders in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules by 30 September 2019 or such later date as may be agreed by the Vendor and the Purchaser, and shall only take effect upon the obtaining of such Shareholders' approval. The guarantee provided by the Vendor Guarantor II shall take effect upon the signing of the SPA.
The guarantee given by the Vendor Guarantors to the Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the SPA is a continuing guarantee which will remain in force until all the obligations of the Vendor under each of the Transaction Documents have been fulfilled.
Subject Matter of the Disposal
Pursuant to the SPA, (a) the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Sale Shares (representing the entire issued and paid up share capital of the Target Company); and (b) the Vendor agreed to assign and the Purchaser agreed to accept assignment of the benefit of the Sale Loan, free from all Encumbrances, at the Consideration, subject to the terms of the SPA.
The HK Target Companies comprising Park International, Point Base and Ever Peak are indirectly wholly- owned by the Target Company through the Intermediate Holding Company. The HK Target Companies are the sole owners of the Properties situated at Central Industrial Building, 57-61 Ta Chuen Ping Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong.
Consideration
The Consideration is the aggregate of HK$1,080,000,000 and the Consolidated NAV as shown in the Completion Accounts. The Consideration is subject to a maximum cap of HK$1,100,000,000.
The Consideration was determined and arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the Vendor and the Purchaser, having taken into account the offer prices of comparable industrial properties in nearby locations and the face value of the Sale Loan.
Conditions Precedent
Completion is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following Conditions Precedent as stated in the SPA:
the fundamental warranties remaining true, complete and accurate in all respects and not misleading in any respects before and on the Completion Date; and
the obtaining of written approval by a closely allied group of Shareholders for the provision of the Guarantee by the Vendor Guarantor I in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.
Completion
Subject to all of the Conditions Precedent being satisfied (or waived by the Purchaser), Completion will take place on the Completion Date. If the Condition Precedent (b) has not been satisfied by the Vendor or waived by the Purchaser on or before 30 September 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed by the Vendor and the Purchaser), the Purchaser may at any time on or before 9 December 2019, by notice to the Vendor, terminate the SPA. If any of the Conditions Precedent has not been satisfied by the Vendor or waived by the Purchaser on or before the Completion Date, unless the Vendor and the Purchaser otherwise agree in writing, the SPA shall forthwith be terminated on the date originally set for Completion.
Pre-closing Undertakings and warranties
The Vendor has given certain customary pre-closing undertakings in relation to the state of affairs of the Target Group for agreement of similar nature and size in the SPA. In addition, the Vendor has given certain customary warranties in relation to the Target Group, the Properties, the Sale Shares, the Sale Loan for agreement of similar nature and size in the SPA.
Limitation of claim
The total maximum aggregate amount of liability of the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantors under the Transaction Documents shall not exceed an amount equivalent to the Consideration (in the case of a claim under or in relation to the fundamental warranties or previous transaction documents for the acquisition of the Properties as prescribed under the SPA); or an amount equivalent to twenty percent (20%) of the Consideration (in the case of any claim other than under or in relation to the fundamental warranties or previous transaction documents for the acquisition of the Properties) provided always that the maximum aggregate amount of liability of the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantors under all of the Transaction Documents shall not exceed an amount equivalent to the Consideration.
FINANCIAL IMPACT TO THE GROUP IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL
Upon Completion, the Group is expected to record a share of profit of joint ventures of approximately HK$167,256,000 (before costs, expenses and taxes relating to the Disposal) in the second half of the financial year ending 31 March 2020, which is calculated on the basis of (i) the difference between the consideration of the Disposal and the aggregate of the carrying value of the Properties as at 31 July 2019, and (ii) the accumulated unrecognised share of loss of the joint venture up to 31 July 2019. The actual gain on the Disposal to be recorded in the second half of the financial year ending 31 March 2020 is subject to audit, and will be calculated based on the consolidated financial information of the Target Company as at the Completion Date and net of any incidental expenses and therefore may be different from the estimated amount.
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND THE VENDOR GUARANTOR I
The principal business activity of the Company is investment holding. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in construction, interior and renovation works, supply and installation of building materials, property investment, property development, provision of property agency and management services and sale of health products.
The principal business activity of the Vendor Guarantor I is investment holding. It indirectly holds 50% equity interest in the Vendor through Excellent Delight.
INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR GUARANTOR II
Vendor Guarantor II is a close-ended private equity fund. Vendor Guarantor II indirectly owns 50% equity interest in the Target Company through the JV Partner.
INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER AND THE PURCHASER COVENANTOR
The principal business activity of the Purchaser is investment holding. The Purchaser Covenantor is an individual who is the ultimate legal and beneficial owner of the Purchaser.
INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR
The Vendor, being an investment holding company, is owned as to 50% by Excellent Delight and as to 50% by the JV Partner. The Vendor holds all of the issued shares of the Target Company, which indirectly holds all of the issued shares of the HK Target Companies through the Intermediate Holding Company. It is the intention of Excellent Delight and the JV Partner that the Vendor shall dispose of the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Sale Loan pursuant to the SPA.
