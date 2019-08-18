Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION PROVISION OF GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 896)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

IN RELATION TO THE JOINT VENTURE

PROVISION OF GUARANTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor Guarantor I (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Vendor (being a 50% joint venture of the Group), the Vendor Guarantor II, the Purchaser and the Purchaser Covenantor entered into the SPA in relation to the Disposal at the Consideration (i.e. the aggregate of HK$1,080,000,000 and the Consolidated NAV).

To secure the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor under each of the Transaction Documents, each of the Vendor Guarantors has severally agreed to guarantee the due and punctual performance of the obligations of the Vendor in respect of the Disposal under each of the Transaction Documents (subject to the Maximum Guaranteed Amount), and the liability of each of the Vendor Guarantors under such guarantee is 50% for the Vendor Guarantor I and the remaining 50% for the Vendor Guarantor II.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Guarantee exceeds 25% but are less than 100%, the provision of the Guarantee constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the announcement, reporting and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will seek for written approval for the Guarantee in accordance with Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules from a closely allied group of Shareholders comprising CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited and its subsidiaries and LBJ Regents Limited which are beneficially interested in 487,702,041 and 61,022,931 Shares respectively, representing in total 50.30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited and LBJ Regents Limited hold Shares as the trustees of certain but not identical discretionary trusts of which members of the Cha Family (comprising, inter alios, Mr. Cha Mou Sing, Payson and Mr. Cha Mou Daid, Johnson, being Directors) are among the discretionary objects. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has any material interest in the Guarantee and is required to abstain from voting if the Company is to convene an extraordinary general meeting for the approval of the Guarantee. If such written consent is obtained from such closely allied group of shareholders, no extraordinary general meeting will be convened for the purpose of approving the Guarantee.