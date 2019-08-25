Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MAJOR TRANSACTION SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL OF A PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANY AND FURTHER UPDATE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Seller and the Purchaser confirmed that the Seller shall procure the Target not to distribute or otherwise dispose of the rental receivable of the Target for the period from 1 January 2019.

Reasons for Entering into the Supplemental Agreement

The Amendments provide for early release of the amount in the Control Account and there is no longer any requirement of Control Account and the Escrow Account for the receipt of the Consideration. The Amendments allow greater flexibility to the Purchaser for settlement of the Consideration and the interest and security arrangement seek to protect the interest of the Seller and incentivize the Purchaser to settle the Remaining Consideration as soon as possible. Therefore, the Directors consider that the terms of the Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Information of the Purchaser

To the best of Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Purchaser and its ultimate benefit owner(s) is an Independent Third Party. The ultimate beneficial owner of the Purchaser is Ms. Xie Haiyan (謝海燕).

II. FURTHER UPDATE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 in relation to the update on financial performance (the "June Announcement").

Further to the information disclosed in the June Announcement, the Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary assessment by the Company's management with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company is expected to record a substantial decrease in the revenue from the property investment segment for the six months ended 30 June 2019, as compared with a revenue of approximately HK$48.9 million in the property investment segment for the corresponding period in 2018. The Board considers that the aforesaid decrease was attributable to the decrease in the rental income from the Property, which may have an adverse impact on the Group's financial performance for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Group is actively looking for property investment and development opportunities to strengthen the revenue stream of this segment.