Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MD&A and Financial Statements for Six Months ended June 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The following Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") is prepared as of August 14, 2019. It should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (referred to herein as "China Gold International", the "Company", "we" or "our" as the context may require) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. Unless the context otherwise provides, references in this MD&A to China Gold International or the Company refer to China Gold International and each of its subsidiaries collectively on a consolidated basis.

The following discussion contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Readers should carefully consider all of the information set out in this MD&A, including the risks and uncertainties outlined further in the Company's Annual Information Form ("Annual Information Form" or "AIF") dated March 26, 2019 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information on risks and other factors that could affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements and the result of operations of the Company, please refer to the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and to discussions elsewhere within this MD&A. China Gold International's business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by any of these risks.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein, other than statements of historical fact relating to the Company, represent forward-looking information. In some cases, this forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplates", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "should" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes, among other things; China Gold International's production estimates, business strategies and capital expenditure plans; the development and expansion plans and schedules for the CSH Mine and the Jiama Mine; China Gold International's financial condition; the regulatory environment as well as the general industry outlook; general economic trends in China; and statements respecting anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies, participation in projects and financing, and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, both general and specific, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of China Gold International and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Some of the key assumptions include, among others, the absence of any material change in China Gold International's operations or in foreign exchange rates, the prevailing price of gold, copper and other non-ferrous metal products; the absence of lower-than-anticipated mineral recovery or other production problems; effective income and other tax rates and other assumptions underlying China Gold International's financial performance as stated in the Company's technical reports for its CSH Mine and Jiama Mine; China Gold International's ability to obtain regulatory confirmations and approvals on a timely basis; continuing positive labor relations; the absence of any material adverse effects as a result of political instability, terrorism, natural disasters, litigation or arbitration and adverse changes in government regulation; the availability and accessibility of financing to China Gold International; and the performance by counterparties of the terms and conditions of all contracts to which China Gold International and its subsidiaries are a party. The forward-looking information is also based on the assumption that none of the risk factors identified in this MD&A or in the AIF that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information actually occurs.

Forward-looking information contained herein as of the date of this MD&A is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management. There are a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described as forward-looking information. China Gold International disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates, opinions or assumptions, future events or results, or otherwise except to the extent required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.