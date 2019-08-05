Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/07/2019

08/05/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00345

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

3. Other Classes of SharesDescription :Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$)Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesNo of preference No. of other classes

(1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

1,062,259,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

1,116,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,063,375,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(04 /09/2002) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(28/08/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (HK$)Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

1,116,000

Nil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

17,686,216

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

1,116,000

1,116,000

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Nil

N/A N/A

4,562,000

8,165,500

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

  • issuer issuer whichissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 07:14:06 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group