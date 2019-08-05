Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/07/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
31/07/2019
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 05/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Stock code : 00345
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(2) Stock code : N/A
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) N/A
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares No of preference shares No. of other classes of shares
(1) (2)Balance at close of
preceding month
1,062,259,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
1,116,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,063,375,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
Share Option Scheme Adopted on
(04 /09/2002) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
Share Option Scheme Adopted on
(28/08/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (HK$)Movement during the monthGranted
Nil
Nil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
1,116,000
Nil
NilNil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
17,686,216
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
1,116,000
1,116,000
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Nil
N/A N/A
4,562,000
8,165,500
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)
1.
2.
3.
4.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)