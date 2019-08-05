Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31/07/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

31/07/2019

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 05/08/2019

Balance at close of preceding month

Balance at close of the month

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

preceding month 1,062,259,500 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 1,116,000 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,063,375,500 N/A N/A N/A

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(04 /09/2002) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(28/08/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Nil

1,116,000

17,686,216

1,116,000

1,116,000

Nil

4,562,000

8,165,500

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

