HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

08/01/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCountry Garden Holdings Company Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code:Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2007

N/A

Description:

No. of ordinary

shares

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$10,000,000,000

HK$0

HK$0.10

HK$10,000,000,000

Description:

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

0

100,000,000,000

31/07/2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

Balance at close of

N/A

Stock code:preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

21,660,382,667

21,660,382,667

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)

0

Description:

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$10,000,000,000

No. of

preference

No. of other

shares

classes of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$4.773 (20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.332 (20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.106 (20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Granted

0

0

0

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

during the month

be issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

Movement during the month

of the month

0

2,701,815

0

0*

0

0*

March 2019

Exercised

0

0

0

Cancelled

0

0

0

Lapsed

0

0

0

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

4. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.740 (20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

5. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$8.250 (18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

6. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$10.100 (18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Granted

0

0

0

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

during the month

be issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

Movement during the month

of the month

0

0*

0

0*

0

0*

March 2019

Exercised

0

0

0

Cancelled

0

0

0

Lapsed

0

0

0

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

7. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.980 (18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

8. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.460 (18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

9. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.280 (18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Granted

0

0

0

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

during the month

be issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

Movement during the month

of the month

0

0*

0

0*

0

0*

March 2019

Exercised

0

0

0

Cancelled

0

0

0

Lapsed

0

0

0

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 03:24:09 UTC
