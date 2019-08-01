Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCountry Garden Holdings Company Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code:Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2007
N/A
Description:
|
No. of ordinary
shares
|
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.10
HK$10,000,000,000
HK$0
HK$0.10
HK$10,000,000,000
Description:
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
0
100,000,000,000
31/07/2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code:
N/A
Description:
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency):
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
Balance at close of
N/A
Stock code:preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
21,660,382,667
21,660,382,667
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)
0
Description:
No. of other
classes of
shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$10,000,000,000
No. of
preference
No. of other
shares
classes of shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$4.773 (20/03/2007)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.332 (20/03/2007)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.106 (20/03/2007)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Granted
0
0
0
No. of new shares
No. of new shares
of issuer issued
of issuer which may
during the month
be issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
Movement during the month
of the month
0
2,701,815
0
0*
0
0*
March 2019
Exercised
0
0
0
Cancelled
0
0
0
Lapsed
0
0
0
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
4. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.740 (20/03/2007)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
5. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$8.250 (18/05/2017)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
6. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$10.100 (18/05/2017)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Granted
0
0
0
No. of new shares
No. of new shares
of issuer issued
of issuer which may
during the month
be issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
Movement during the month
of the month
0
0*
0
0*
0
0*
March 2019
Exercised
0
0
0
Cancelled
0
0
0
Lapsed
0
0
0
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
7. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.980 (18/05/2017)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
8. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.460 (18/05/2017)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
9. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.280 (18/05/2017)
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Granted
0
0
0
No. of new shares
No. of new shares
of issuer issued
of issuer which may
during the month
be issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
Movement during the month
of the month
0
0*
0
0*
0
0*
March 2019
Exercised
0
0
0
Cancelled
0
0
0
Lapsed
0
0
0