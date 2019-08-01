Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MONVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYanchang Petroleum International Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

346

N/A

Description : No. of ordinary shares Ordinary Shares

Par value Authorised share capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.02 2,000,000,000.00 -- 0.02 2,000,000,000.00 Description : Par value No. of ordinary (State Authorised share capital shares currency) (State currency) 100,000,000,000

--100,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description : No. of preference shares

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:

HK$2,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 12,145,573,049 -- -- -- Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- -- -- -- Balance at close of the month 12,145,573,049 -- -- --

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

(Note 1) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share option scheme adopted by shareholders at AGM (25/05/2012) Exercise Price: HK$0.221

Ordinary shares

2. Share option scheme adopted by shareholders at AGM (25/05/2012) Exercise Price: HK$0.1842

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Exercise Price:

HK$

( / /

) shares

Granted

0

0

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Movement during the month 0 12,000,000 0 13,000,000 Exercised

0

0

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Cancelled

0

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

Lapsed

0

0

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedCurrency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding monthDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds (3-year 7% coupon rate convertible bonds due 2018) issued on 23/12/2015 and fully redeemed on 28/11/2018

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. Convertible Bonds (2-year 6% coupon rate convertible bonds due 2020) issued on 28/11/2018

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Ordinary shares

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

US$

46,300,000

N/AOrdinary shares HK$0.36 (adjusted on 23/12/2016)

(N/A)US$

60,000,000

N/A

HK$0.076

23/11/2018

(

/

/

)Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

--

--

--

----

60,000,000

--

6,189,473,684