Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MONVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedYanchang Petroleum International Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
346
N/A
Description :
No. of ordinary
shares
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
0.02
2,000,000,000.00
--
0.02
2,000,000,000.00
Description :
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
100,000,000,000
--100,000,000,000
2. Preference SharesStock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/A
Description :
No. of preference
shares
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:
HK$2,000,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
preceding month
12,145,573,049
--
--
--
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
--
--
--
--
Balance at close of the
month
12,145,573,049
--
--
--
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
(Note 1)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share option scheme adopted by shareholders at AGM (25/05/2012) Exercise Price: HK$0.221
Ordinary shares
2. Share option scheme adopted by shareholders at AGM (25/05/2012) Exercise Price: HK$0.1842
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Exercise Price:
HK$
( / /
) shares
Granted
0
0
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
as at close of the month
Movement during the month
0
12,000,000
0
13,000,000
Exercised
0
0
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Cancelled
0
0
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
Lapsed
0
0
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedCurrency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding monthDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. Convertible Bonds (3-year 7% coupon rate convertible bonds due 2018) issued on 23/12/2015 and fully redeemed on 28/11/2018
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. Convertible Bonds (2-year 6% coupon rate convertible bonds due 2020) issued on 28/11/2018
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Ordinary shares
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month
US$
46,300,000
N/AOrdinary shares HK$0.36 (adjusted on 23/12/2016)
(N/A)US$
60,000,000
N/A
HK$0.076
23/11/2018
(
/
/
)Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
--
--
--
----
60,000,000
--
6,189,473,684