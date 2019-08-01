Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED JULY 31, 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Environmental Technology Holdings Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00646
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
8,000,000,000
-
HK$0.025 HK$200,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
8,000,000,000
-
HK$0.025 HK$200,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/ADescription :Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Description :No. of other classes of shares
preference shares
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
HK$200,000,000.00
N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
3,650,358,761
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
3,650,358,761
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
including EGM
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
approval date
|
the month
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
class of shares
|
issuable
|
1. Nil
|
Ordinary shares
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Nil
(
/
/
)
(Note 1)
3. Nil
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. Convertible Bonds due 2020. Principal amount: US$7,000,000 (equivalent to
HK$54,600,000)
US$
US$7,000,000 (equivalent to HK$54,600,000)
NilUS$7,000,000 (equivalent to HK$54,600,000)
Nil
265,048,543
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
N/AOrdinary Shares
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
HK$0.206 (subject to the adjustments)
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
