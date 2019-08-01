Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED JULY 31, 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Environmental Technology Holdings Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00646

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

8,000,000,000

HK$0.025 HK$200,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 8,000,000,000

HK$0.025 HK$200,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ADescription :Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :No. of other classes of shares

preference shares N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HK$200,000,000.00

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 3,650,358,761 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 3,650,358,761 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. Nil (646) Page 3 of 11 Ordinary shares

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Nil

(

/

/

)

(Note 1)

3. Nil

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. Convertible Bonds due 2020. Principal amount: US$7,000,000 (equivalent to

HK$54,600,000)

US$

US$7,000,000 (equivalent to HK$54,600,000)

NilUS$7,000,000 (equivalent to HK$54,600,000)

Nil

265,048,543

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/AOrdinary Shares

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

HK$0.206 (subject to the adjustments)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(646) Page 5 of 11