Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVERMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 / 07 / 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
BBMG Corporation 01 / 08 / 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 02009
Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,338,764,870
1.00
2,338,764,870
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,338,764,870
1.00
2,338,764,870
(2) Stock code : 601992
Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
8,339,006,264
1.00
8,339,006,264
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
8,339,006,264
1.00
8,339,006,264
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/ADescription :Description :No. of other classes of shares
preference shares
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/AN/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
10,677,771,134
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) H Shares (2) A Shares
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
2,338,764,870
8,339,006,264
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,338,764,870
8,339,006,264
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedMovement during the month
Exercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
2019 年 3月
Lapsed
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
N/AN/A N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/ N/A /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
N/AN/A N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/ N/A /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
N/AN/A N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/ N/A /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/AN/A N/A
(
/ N/A / )Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
N/AN/A N/A
(
/ N/A /N/AN/A N/A
(
/ N/A /N/AN/A N/A
(
/ N/A /N/AN/A N/A
(
/ N/A /
Amount atclose of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month