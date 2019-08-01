Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVERMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

31 / 07 / 2019

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

BBMG Corporation 01 / 08 / 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 02009

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,338,764,870

1.00

2,338,764,870

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,338,764,870

1.00

2,338,764,870

(2) Stock code : 601992

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

8,339,006,264

1.00

8,339,006,264

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

8,339,006,264

1.00

8,339,006,264

10,677,771,134

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) H Shares (2) A Shares

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

2,338,764,870

8,339,006,264

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,338,764,870

8,339,006,264

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

