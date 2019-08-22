Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of the IT Solutions Business from JTH (BVI) Limited through the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited, Adura Hong Kong Limited and Adura Cyber Security Services Pte Ltd
08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HKBN Ltd.
香港寬頻有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1310)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE IT SOLUTIONS BUSINESS FROM
J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to the Company
THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (before trading hours), HKBNGL (as purchaser) and JTH (as seller), amongst others, entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, HKBNGL has conditionally agreed to purchase, and JTH has conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital in the Target Companies for a consideration of US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) in cash (subject to certain Closing and post-Closing adjustments).
Jardine Technology has agreed to guarantee to HKBNGL the proper and punctual performance by JTH of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement. MLCL has agreed to guarantee to JTH the proper and punctual performance by HKBNGL of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Proposed Acquisition exceeds 25% but is less than 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.
IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS
On 23 August 2019, the Company received the Irrevocable Undertakings from the Committed Shareholders, pursuant to which each of the Committed Shareholders has undertaken to, among other things, vote or procure votes with respect to the Committed Shares in favour of the ordinary resolution(s) to approve the Proposed Acquisition at the general meeting. For further details, please refer to the section headed "Irrevocable Undertakings" below.
A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Proposed Acquisition and the Target Group Companies and a notice convening the general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 November 2019, as additional time is required to prepare the aforesaid information for inclusion in the circular.
WARNING
Shareholders should note that Closing is subject to a condition, being the approval of the Shareholders at the general meeting. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed. Shareholders and potential investors should, accordingly, exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities (if any) of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (before trading hours), HKBNGL (as purchaser), MLCL (as purchaser's guarantor), JTH (as seller) and Jardine Technology (as seller's guarantor) entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, HKBNGL has conditionally agreed to purchase, and JTH has conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital in the Target Companies for a cash consideration of US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) (subject to certain Closing and post-Closing adjustments).
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date
23 August 2019
Parties
JTH, as seller
Jardine Technology, as seller's guarantor
HKBNGL, as purchaser
MLCL, as purchaser's guarantor
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, JTH and Jardine Technology and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules.
Proposed Acquisition
Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, JTH conditionally agreed to sell and HKBNGL conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Companies, free from any encumbrance and together with all rights and advantages attaching to them as at Closing.
Upon Closing, the Target Companies will become direct wholly-owned subsidiaries of HKBNGL and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.
Consideration
The Consideration payable shall be US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) in cash, subject to deductions in the amount of:
non-permittedvalue leakage (if any) out of the Target Group Companies occurring between 31 December 2018 and Closing, which is notified by JTH to HKBNGL pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; and
a payment made in respect of any claim for any breach of the Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to an indemnity, covenant or other obligation to pay thereunder.
The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between HKBNGL and JTH having regard to, among other things, (i) HKBNGL's view of the value of the assets, business and financial results of the Target Group Companies; and (ii) the factors set out in the section headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Proposed Acquisition" below.
Condition precedent
Closing is conditional upon the passing of the necessary ordinary resolution(s) by the Shareholders at the general meeting to be convened and held to approve the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement in accordance with applicable requirements under the Listing Rules.
Guarantees
Jardine Technology has agreed to guarantee to HKBNGL the proper and punctual performance by JTH of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.
MLCL has agreed to guarantee to JTH the proper and punctual performance by HKBNGL of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.
Closing
Closing shall take place at the office of Linklaters in Hong Kong on the tenth business day following the satisfaction of the condition precedent, or at such other location or date as may be agreed between JTH and HKBNGL.
Indemnities
JTH has agreed to indemnify HKBNGL with respect to a potential penalty for historical regulatory compliance matters involving a Target Group Company.
JTH has agreed to indemnify HKBNGL for any Aged Debt which is not settled in cash within six months of Closing (subject to a total cap of US$10 million (representing approximately HK$78.4 million)), provided that HKBNGL shall have an obligation to procure that the relevant Target Group Companies follow a commercially reasonable protocol to recover the Aged Debts during that six-month period. HKBNGL shall also keep JTH updated as to the status of the Aged Debt on a monthly basis after Closing and for the duration of that six-month period.
Warranties and Limitations
JTH has agreed to provide a reasonably comprehensive set of warranties at signing of the Share Purchase Agreement which will be repeated at Closing.
The warranties are limited by reference to a relatively customary set of limitations, including: (i) a time limit of five years from Closing for tax claims and fundamental warranty claims; (ii) a time limit of 18 months from Closing for all other warranty claims; (iii) a deminimis for all claims under the warranties given at signing of the Share Purchase Agreement of 0.5% of the Consideration; (iv) a deminimis for all claims under the warranties given at Closing of 2% of the Consideration; (v) a basket for all aggregated claims under the warranties of 2% of the Consideration; (vi) a cap on liability for all non-fundamental warranty claims of 30% of the Consideration; and (vii) a cap on liability for all claims under the warranties and indemnities of 100% of the Consideration.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET COMPANIES
JOS CI was incorporated in 1989 in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is an investment holding company. JOS CI and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in (i) installation and implementation of IT solutions and system integration; (ii) multi-vendor maintenance services for IT hardware; and (iii) IT infrastructure support services and IT consultancy services in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, the PRC and Singapore. Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security were incorporated in 2017 in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively, which are principally engaged in the provision of cyber security consultancy services in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively. As at the date of this announcement, each of the Target Companies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JTH.
Set out below is the consolidated financial information of JOS CI for each of the financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, the standalone financial information of Adura Hong Kong for the period from 14 December 2017 (the date of incorporation of Adura Hong Kong) to 31 December 2018 and the standalone financial information of Adura Cyber Security for the period from 30 November 2017 (the date of incorporation of Adura Cyber Security) to 31 December 2018:
Adura
Adura
JOS CI (consolidated)
Hong Kong
Cyber Security
For the
For the
For the
For the
period from
period from
financial
financial
14 December
30 November
year ended
year ended
2017 to
2017 to
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2017
2018
2018
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
(unaudited)
(audited)
(audited)
(audited)
(Note 1)
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Net profit/(loss) before tax
(4,533)
46,644
(2,573)
(203)
Net profit/(loss) after tax
(4,173)
42,613
(2,586)
(203)
Notes:
Reporting currency in US$, translated to HK$ based on exchange rates as at 21 August 2019 at 7.8433 for indicative purposes only.
Reporting currency in SG$, translated to HK$ based on exchange rates as at 21 August 2019 at 5.6670 for indicative purposes only.
As of 31 December 2018 the unaudited net asset value of JOS CI (consolidated) is approximately HK$452.7 million and the unaudited EBITDA of JOS CI (consolidated) for the financial year of 2018 is approximately HK$85.6 million. As of 31 December 2018, the audited net liabilities values of Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security are HK$2,722,000 and approximately HK$203,000 respectively.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Group
The Group is a leading ICT services provider in Hong Kong. With extensive fibre-optic networks, the Group offers a comprehensive range of premier ICT services to both enterprise and residential markets, including broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, mobile, voice communications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration and various cloud solutions.
HKBNGL
HKBNGL is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. HKBNGL is principally engaged in investment holding in Hong Kong.
Jardine Technology
Jardine Technology is a company incorporated in Bermuda and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. Jardine Technology is principally engaged in investment holding.
JTH
JTH is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Jardine Technology. JTH is principally engaged in investment holding.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION
The Target Group Companies are principally engaged in IT-related businesses including the provision of IT solutions and IT consultancy services, which are complementary to the Group's existing business. The Proposed Acquisition represents an opportunity to accelerate the Group's presence in the enterprise IT solutions market, particularly after the integration of WTT. The combined business would deliver the critical scale and create an integrated system integrator and connectivity player of scale in Hong Kong. The Directors and management of the Group expect to realize the following key benefits through the Proposed Acquisition:
