Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of the IT Solutions Business from JTH (BVI) Limited through the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited, Adura Hong Kong Limited and Adura Cyber Security Services Pte Ltd

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKBN Ltd.

香港寬頻有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1310)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE IT SOLUTIONS BUSINESS FROM

JTH (BVI) LIMITED THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

JARDINE ONESOLUTION HOLDINGS (C.I.) LIMITED, ADURA

HONG KONG LIMITED AND

ADURA CYBER SECURITY SERVICES PTE LTD

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to the Company

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (before trading hours), HKBNGL (as purchaser) and JTH (as seller), amongst others, entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, HKBNGL has conditionally agreed to purchase, and JTH has conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital in the Target Companies for a consideration of US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) in cash (subject to certain Closing and post-Closing adjustments).

Jardine Technology has agreed to guarantee to HKBNGL the proper and punctual performance by JTH of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement. MLCL has agreed to guarantee to JTH the proper and punctual performance by HKBNGL of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Proposed Acquisition exceeds 25% but is less than 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.

IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS

On 23 August 2019, the Company received the Irrevocable Undertakings from the Committed Shareholders, pursuant to which each of the Committed Shareholders has undertaken to, among other things, vote or procure votes with respect to the Committed Shares in favour of the ordinary resolution(s) to approve the Proposed Acquisition at the general meeting. For further details, please refer to the section headed "Irrevocable Undertakings" below.