Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of the IT Solutions Business from JTH (BVI) Limited through the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited, Adura Hong Kong Limited and Adura Cyber Security Services Pte Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKBN Ltd.

香港寬頻有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1310)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE IT SOLUTIONS BUSINESS FROM

JTH (BVI) LIMITED THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

JARDINE ONESOLUTION HOLDINGS (C.I.) LIMITED, ADURA

HONG KONG LIMITED AND

ADURA CYBER SECURITY SERVICES PTE LTD

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to the Company

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (before trading hours), HKBNGL (as purchaser) and JTH (as seller), amongst others, entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, HKBNGL has conditionally agreed to purchase, and JTH has conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital in the Target Companies for a consideration of US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) in cash (subject to certain Closing and post-Closing adjustments).

Jardine Technology has agreed to guarantee to HKBNGL the proper and punctual performance by JTH of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement. MLCL has agreed to guarantee to JTH the proper and punctual performance by HKBNGL of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Proposed Acquisition exceeds 25% but is less than 100%, the Proposed Acquisition constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.

IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS

On 23 August 2019, the Company received the Irrevocable Undertakings from the Committed Shareholders, pursuant to which each of the Committed Shareholders has undertaken to, among other things, vote or procure votes with respect to the Committed Shares in favour of the ordinary resolution(s) to approve the Proposed Acquisition at the general meeting. For further details, please refer to the section headed "Irrevocable Undertakings" below.

1

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Proposed Acquisition and the Target Group Companies and a notice convening the general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 November 2019, as additional time is required to prepare the aforesaid information for inclusion in the circular.

WARNING

Shareholders should note that Closing is subject to a condition, being the approval of the Shareholders at the general meeting. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed. Shareholders and potential investors should, accordingly, exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities (if any) of the Company.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (before trading hours), HKBNGL (as purchaser), MLCL (as purchaser's guarantor), JTH (as seller) and Jardine Technology (as seller's guarantor) entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, HKBNGL has conditionally agreed to purchase, and JTH has conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital in the Target Companies for a cash consideration of US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) (subject to certain Closing and post-Closing adjustments).

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Date

23 August 2019

Parties

  1. JTH, as seller
  2. Jardine Technology, as seller's guarantor
  3. HKBNGL, as purchaser
  4. MLCL, as purchaser's guarantor

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, JTH and Jardine Technology and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules.

Proposed Acquisition

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, JTH conditionally agreed to sell and HKBNGL conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Companies, free from any encumbrance and together with all rights and advantages attaching to them as at Closing.

2

Upon Closing, the Target Companies will become direct wholly-owned subsidiaries of HKBNGL and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Consideration

The Consideration payable shall be US$50 million (representing approximately HK$392.2 million) in cash, subject to deductions in the amount of:

  1. non-permittedvalue leakage (if any) out of the Target Group Companies occurring between 31 December 2018 and Closing, which is notified by JTH to HKBNGL pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; and
  2. a payment made in respect of any claim for any breach of the Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to an indemnity, covenant or other obligation to pay thereunder.

The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between HKBNGL and JTH having regard to, among other things, (i) HKBNGL's view of the value of the assets, business and financial results of the Target Group Companies; and (ii) the factors set out in the section headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Proposed Acquisition" below.

Condition precedent

Closing is conditional upon the passing of the necessary ordinary resolution(s) by the Shareholders at the general meeting to be convened and held to approve the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement in accordance with applicable requirements under the Listing Rules.

Guarantees

Jardine Technology has agreed to guarantee to HKBNGL the proper and punctual performance by JTH of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.

MLCL has agreed to guarantee to JTH the proper and punctual performance by HKBNGL of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement.

Closing

Closing shall take place at the office of Linklaters in Hong Kong on the tenth business day following the satisfaction of the condition precedent, or at such other location or date as may be agreed between JTH and HKBNGL.

Indemnities

JTH has agreed to indemnify HKBNGL with respect to a potential penalty for historical regulatory compliance matters involving a Target Group Company.

JTH has agreed to indemnify HKBNGL for any Aged Debt which is not settled in cash within six months of Closing (subject to a total cap of US$10 million (representing approximately HK$78.4 million)), provided that HKBNGL shall have an obligation to procure that the relevant Target Group Companies follow a commercially reasonable protocol to recover the Aged Debts during that six-month period. HKBNGL shall also keep JTH updated as to the status of the Aged Debt on a monthly basis after Closing and for the duration of that six-month period.

3

Warranties and Limitations

JTH has agreed to provide a reasonably comprehensive set of warranties at signing of the Share Purchase Agreement which will be repeated at Closing.

The warranties are limited by reference to a relatively customary set of limitations, including: (i) a time limit of five years from Closing for tax claims and fundamental warranty claims; (ii) a time limit of 18 months from Closing for all other warranty claims; (iii) a deminimis for all claims under the warranties given at signing of the Share Purchase Agreement of 0.5% of the Consideration; (iv) a deminimis for all claims under the warranties given at Closing of 2% of the Consideration; (v) a basket for all aggregated claims under the warranties of 2% of the Consideration; (vi) a cap on liability for all non-fundamental warranty claims of 30% of the Consideration; and (vii) a cap on liability for all claims under the warranties and indemnities of 100% of the Consideration.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET COMPANIES

JOS CI was incorporated in 1989 in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is an investment holding company. JOS CI and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in (i) installation and implementation of IT solutions and system integration; (ii) multi-vendor maintenance services for IT hardware; and (iii) IT infrastructure support services and IT consultancy services in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, the PRC and Singapore. Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security were incorporated in 2017 in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively, which are principally engaged in the provision of cyber security consultancy services in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively. As at the date of this announcement, each of the Target Companies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JTH.

Set out below is the consolidated financial information of JOS CI for each of the financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, the standalone financial information of Adura Hong Kong for the period from 14 December 2017 (the date of incorporation of Adura Hong Kong) to 31 December 2018 and the standalone financial information of Adura Cyber Security for the period from 30 November 2017 (the date of incorporation of Adura Cyber Security) to 31 December 2018:

Adura

Adura

JOS CI (consolidated)

Hong Kong

Cyber Security

For the

For the

For the

For the

period from

period from

financial

financial

14 December

30 November

year ended

year ended

2017 to

2017 to

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2017

2018

2018

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

(audited)

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

Net profit/(loss) before tax

(4,533)

46,644

(2,573)

(203)

Net profit/(loss) after tax

(4,173)

42,613

(2,586)

(203)

4

Notes:

  1. Reporting currency in US$, translated to HK$ based on exchange rates as at 21 August 2019 at 7.8433 for indicative purposes only.
  2. Reporting currency in SG$, translated to HK$ based on exchange rates as at 21 August 2019 at 5.6670 for indicative purposes only.

As of 31 December 2018 the unaudited net asset value of JOS CI (consolidated) is approximately HK$452.7 million and the unaudited EBITDA of JOS CI (consolidated) for the financial year of 2018 is approximately HK$85.6 million. As of 31 December 2018, the audited net liabilities values of Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security are HK$2,722,000 and approximately HK$203,000 respectively.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES

The Group

The Group is a leading ICT services provider in Hong Kong. With extensive fibre-optic networks, the Group offers a comprehensive range of premier ICT services to both enterprise and residential markets, including broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, mobile, voice communications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration and various cloud solutions.

HKBNGL

HKBNGL is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. HKBNGL is principally engaged in investment holding in Hong Kong.

Jardine Technology

Jardine Technology is a company incorporated in Bermuda and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. Jardine Technology is principally engaged in investment holding.

JTH

JTH is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Jardine Technology. JTH is principally engaged in investment holding.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Target Group Companies are principally engaged in IT-related businesses including the provision of IT solutions and IT consultancy services, which are complementary to the Group's existing business. The Proposed Acquisition represents an opportunity to accelerate the Group's presence in the enterprise IT solutions market, particularly after the integration of WTT. The combined business would deliver the critical scale and create an integrated system integrator and connectivity player of scale in Hong Kong. The Directors and management of the Group expect to realize the following key benefits through the Proposed Acquisition:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:43pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification letter
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change Request Form
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the interim results announcement fo..
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Request Form
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of hong kong branch share registrar
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of t..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of j..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of c..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group