Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities For The Month Ended August 2019
09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
02/09/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00515
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
HK$400,000,000.00
currency)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
2,718,236,970
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
2,718,236,970
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
option scheme
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
including EGM
during the month
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Exercise Price:
HK$ 2.316*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,903,088*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Exercise Price:
HK$ 1.440*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
6,294,833*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Exercise Price:
HK$ 0.854*
(05 / 06 / 2006 )
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
22,794,654*
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. Exercise Price:
HK$ 0.178
(19 / 08 / 2016 )
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
69,000,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
month
1. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.