Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHonghua Group Limited 05/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 196
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
0.10
|
1,000,000,000
|
0.10
|
1,000,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
10,000,000,000
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
1,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option Exercise Price HK$0.83 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Share Option Exercise Price HK$1.19 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
5,355,994,900
--5,355,994,900
Granted
--
--
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new
|
issuer issued during
|
shares of issuer
|
the month pursuant
|
which may be
|
thereto
|
issued pursuant
|
Movement during the month
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
--
|
7,293,000
|
--
|
10,906,000
N/A
Exercised
--
--
N/A
N/ACancelled
--
--
N/A
N/A
N/ALapsed
--
--
3.Share Option Exercise Price HK$2.024 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
--
--
--
--
--
3,200,000
4.Share Option Exercise Price HK$1.96 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
--
--
--
--
--
16,216,436
5.Share Option Exercise Price HK$0.44 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
--
--
--
--
--
37,402,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
----N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)