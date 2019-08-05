Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHonghua Group Limited 05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 196

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 0.10 1,000,000,000 0.10 1,000,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 10,000,000,000

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

1,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Exercise Price HK$0.83 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Share Option Exercise Price HK$1.19 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

5,355,994,900

--5,355,994,900

Granted

--

--

N/A N/A N/A No. of new shares of No. of new issuer issued during shares of issuer the month pursuant which may be thereto issued pursuant Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month -- 7,293,000 -- 10,906,000 N/A

Exercised

--

--

N/A

N/ACancelled

--

--

N/A

N/A

N/ALapsed

--

--

3.Share Option Exercise Price HK$2.024 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

--

--

--

--

--

3,200,000

4.Share Option Exercise Price HK$1.96 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

--

--

--

--

--

16,216,436

5.Share Option Exercise Price HK$0.44 (21/01/2008) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

--

--

--

--

--

37,402,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

----N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)