HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July

08/06/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/7/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Date Submitted

6/8/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2012

Description :

Class "A" Common Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

6,135,846,624

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

Unlimited

21,779,902

CAD$

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

6,157,626,526

CAD$

CAD$

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "G" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "H" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

Unlimited CAD$

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference

No. of ordinary shares

shares

No. of other

Class "G" and "H"

(1)

(2)

preferred shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

6,135,846,624

N/A

0

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

21,779,902

N/A

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

6,157,626,526

N/A

0

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

Pre-IPO

Share Option

Scheme

(09/09/2010)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

2.

Post -PIO

Share Option

Scheme

(26/01/2012)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

1,327,390

0

0

459,293,446

(Note A)

3.

N/A

(

/ /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

) N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Class "G" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

) N/A

2. Class "H" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

3. Convertible Bonds in

Principal amount of

USD 10,450,000

USD

10,450,000

0

10,450,000

0

990,347,263

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

Class A Common

issuable (Note 1)

Voting Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.0822 per Share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

4.

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:09 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 051 M
EBIT 2019 11 940 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.40%39 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.38%49 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.63%27 980
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.68%26 189
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 540
NASDAQ20.08%15 540
