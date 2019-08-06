Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/7/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.
Date Submitted
6/8/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
2012
Description :
Class "A" Common Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
value
Unlimited
6,135,846,624
CAD$
CAD$
Increase/(decrease)
Unlimited
21,779,902
CAD$
No par
Balance at close of the month
value
Unlimited
6,157,626,526
CAD$
CAD$
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Class "G" Preferred Shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
value
Unlimited
0
CAD$
CAD$
Increase/(decrease)
0
N/A
No par
Balance at close of the month
value
Unlimited
0
CAD$
CAD$
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Class "H" Preferred Shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
value
Unlimited
0
CAD$
CAD$
Increase/(decrease)
0
N/A
No par
Balance at close of the month
value
Unlimited
0
CAD$
CAD$
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
Unlimited CAD$
currency)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No of preference
No. of ordinary shares
shares
No. of other
Class "G" and "H"
(1)
(2)
preferred shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
6,135,846,624
N/A
0
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
21,779,902
N/A
0
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
6,157,626,526
N/A
0
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
Pre-IPO
Share Option
Scheme
(09/09/2010 )
Class "A"
common shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Note 1)
2.
Post -PIO
Share Option
Scheme
(26/01/2012 )
Class "A"
common shares
0
0
1,327,390
0
0
459,293,446
(Note A)
3
.
N/A
(
/ /
)
shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
N/A
of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
) N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
) N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
N/A
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
) N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
4.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Class "G" preferred shares
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
) N/A
2. Class "H" preferred shares
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
N/A
3. Convertible Bonds in
Principal amount of
USD 10,450,000
USD
10,450,000
0
10,450,000
0
990,347,263
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
Class A Common
issuable
(Note 1)
Voting Shares
Subscription price
HK$0.0822 per Share
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
N/A
4.
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.