Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 August,2019
09/02/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited
Date Submitted
03/09/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00268
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
0.025
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
0.025
100,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(HK$) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
3,316,141,571
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
2,799,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
3,318,940,571
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.2005 Share
Option Scheme
(11/ 07/2005)
Ordinary shares
Nil
2,416,000
Nil
13,637,500
2,416,000
47,980,600
(Note 1)
2.2015 Share
Option Scheme
(08/05/ 2015)
Ordinary shares
Nil
383,000
Nil
3,410,000
383,000
24,298,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
2,799,000
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HKD7,353,542.30
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Bonds issued on
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.