Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NO STABILISATION ACTION, NO OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 28 June 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Analogue Holdings Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any Offer Shares or other securities of the Company. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company, the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED τᆀʈ೻ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1977)

NO STABILISATION ACTION, NO OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is also made to the announcement dated 11 July 2019 issued by the Company (the "Allotment Results Announcement").

As referred to in the paragraph headed "International Placing - Over-allotment Option and Stabilisation" in the Allotment Results Announcement, in connection with the Global Offering, as no over-allocation was made in the International Placing, the Stock Borrowing Agreement was not entered into between Arling Investment and the Stabilising Manager (or its agents). No Over-allotment Option has been granted to the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf of the International Underwriters).

The Sole Global Coordinator confirmed that there were no stabilisation activities being undertaken by the Stabilising Manager in connection with the Global Offering during the stabilisation period, which ended on Saturday, 3 August 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company continues to comply with the public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By order of the Board Analogue Holdings Limited

Dr. Poon Lok To Otto

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Poon Lok To Otto, Mr. Cheng Siu Ngai Kevin, Mr. Law Wei Tak and Mr. Chan Hoi Ming; the non-executive Director of the Company is Dr. Mak Kin Wah and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Fu Keung, Mr. Lam Kin Fung Jeffrey and Mr. Wong King On Samuel.