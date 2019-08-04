Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NO STABILISATION ACTION, NO OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 06:30am EDT

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 28 June 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Analogue Holdings Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any Offer Shares or other securities of the Company. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company, the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED τᆀʈ೻ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1977)

NO STABILISATION ACTION, NO OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is also made to the announcement dated 11 July 2019 issued by the Company (the "Allotment Results Announcement").

As referred to in the paragraph headed "International Placing - Over-allotment Option and Stabilisation" in the Allotment Results Announcement, in connection with the Global Offering, as no over-allocation was made in the International Placing, the Stock Borrowing Agreement was not entered into between Arling Investment and the Stabilising Manager (or its agents). No Over-allotment Option has been granted to the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf of the International Underwriters).

The Sole Global Coordinator confirmed that there were no stabilisation activities being undertaken by the Stabilising Manager in connection with the Global Offering during the stabilisation period, which ended on Saturday, 3 August 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company continues to comply with the public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By order of the Board Analogue Holdings Limited

Dr. Poon Lok To Otto

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Poon Lok To Otto, Mr. Cheng Siu Ngai Kevin, Mr. Law Wei Tak and Mr. Chan Hoi Ming; the non-executive Director of the Company is Dr. Mak Kin Wah and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Fu Keung, Mr. Lam Kin Fung Jeffrey and Mr. Wong King On Samuel.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : No stabilisation action, no over-allotment op..
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction - disposal of 100% o..
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the p..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of executive director, change in ..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - lease agreement relat..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - strategic cooperatio..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement list of directors and their role..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six-m..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of independent an non-executive d..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 322 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 256,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.07%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ19.71%16 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group