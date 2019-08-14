Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOMINATION COMMITTEE Terms of Reference

HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED

恆新豐控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1920)

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Terms of Reference

Preamble

1. Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") on 16 August 2019.

In compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code issued by the HKEx, a nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") needs to be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

2. The Nomination Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board", and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 22 July 2019.

Membership

The members of the Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent non-executive Directors. The quorum of a Nomination Committee meeting shall be any two members of the Nomination Committee one of whom must be independent non-executive Director. The Nomination Committee shall be chaired by the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive Director. The term of office of a member of the Nomination Committee shall be determined by the Board.

Frequency and procedure of meetings

6. Unless otherwise stated herein, the meetings of the Nomination Committee are governed by the provisions regulating the meetings and proceedings of Directors in the Company's articles of association.