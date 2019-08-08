Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED
(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)
(Stock Code: 00177)
NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Important Notice:
Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting: 26 September 2019
Online voting for the Extraordinary General Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") convened by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 6 Xianlin Avenue, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. Please note the following:
INFORMATION OF THE GENERAL MEETING
Type and Session of General Meeting: 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting
Convener: the Board
Voting method: voting on site and online voting (for holders of A shares of the Company)
Venue, date and time for on-site voting:
Date and time: 26 September 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Venue: 6 Xianlin Avenue, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China
System, commencement and ending time and date of online voting:
Online voting system:
Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting
S y s t e m f o r S h a r e h o l d e r s ' M e e t i n g s
Commencement and ending
Time of online voting:
From 26 September 2019 to 26 September
2019
Voting period for online
Via the voting platform of the trading system
voting:
of Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting
System: the trading hours on the date of the
Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. 9:15 a.m.
- 9:25 a.m., 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00
p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Via internet platform: 9:15 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
on the date of then Extraordinary General
Meeting
Margin trading, short selling and refinancing#, agreed repurchase accounts and Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect Investors voting procedure: voting involving margin trading, short selling and refinancing, agreed repurchase accounts as well as by Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect Investors should be conducted in accordance with regulations including the "Implementation Rules of Online Voting for Shareholders Meeting of Listed Companies" issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Refer to the margin trading, short selling and refinancing activities under the "Pilot Measures for Supervision and Administration of Refinancing Business"
Regarding solicitation of voting rights from shareholders: Not applicable
RESOLUTION TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Resolution by non-cumulative poll
The following resolution shall be considered by way of ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company:
1. THAT the capital contribution of RMB606.8 million by the Company and the capital contribution of RMB303.4 million by Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited (the "Communications Holding") for RMB400 million and RMB200 million registered capital of Jiangsu Communications Holding Group Finance Co., Ltd. (the "Group Finance Company"), respectively pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement dated 30 July 2019 between the Company, Communications Holding, Jiangsu Jinghu Expressway Company Limited and Group Finance Company (a copy of which is tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting and signed by the chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting for identification purpose) be and is hereby approved AND THAT Mr. Sun Xibin and Mr. Yao Yongjia, both being directors of the Company, be and are hereby authorised to deal with the consequential related matter.
Notes:
Dates and media of disclosure of the resolution:
For details of the resolution on the Capital Increase Agreement, please refer to the announcement of the Company published on 30 July 2019. Holders of H shares may also refer to the circular of the Company dated 9 August 2019. These announcements and information have been disclosed in China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the websites of the Company (www.jsexpressway.com), The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).
Special resolution: Nil.
Resolution(s) with separate counting of votes from small and medium investors: 1.
Resolution(s) which interested shareholder(s) will abstain from voting: 1.
Name(s) of the interested shareholder(s) to abstain from voting: Jiangsu Communication Holdings Limited and its associates.
Resolution(s) which holders of preference shares will vote on: nil.
MATTERS OF CONCERN FOR VOTING AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders of the Company who would like to cast his or her vote through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' General Meetings may either log in the voting platform of the trading system (through the terminus of any specified securities trading company) or the internet voting platform (website: vote.sseinfo.com) to vote. Any investor who logs in the internet voting platform to vote for the first time is required to have his or her identity as a shareholder verified. For details, please refer to the instructions for the internet voting platform on the website.
Any shareholder of the Company holding more than one shareholder's account may vote using any of the said accounts through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' General Meetings. After voting, such shareholder is deemed to have cast his or her votes in the same way in respect of all the ordinary or preference shares of the same class held under his or her said accounts.
In case the number of votes cast by a shareholder of the Company exceeds the number of votes that the shareholder is entitled to cast, or in case the number of votes casted outnumbers the number of candidates to be elected in a competitive election, the votes for that particular resolution shall be deemed void.
If the same vote is cast more than once by way of voting in the physical meeting, via Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System or otherwise, the vote first in time prevails.
Submission can only be made after the shareholder has voted all resolutions.
IV. ENTITLEMENT TO ATTENDANCE AND VOTING
1. Holders of A shares of the Company who are registered with the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository & Clearing Corporation Limited as at the close-of-trading of the afternoon session on 26 August 2019 are entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (details as set out in the following table) and holders of H shares of the Company who are registered with Hong Kong Registrars Limited as at 4:30 p.m. on 26 August 2019 are entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting; and may appoint proxy(ies) in writing to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Such proxy(ies) need not be shareholder(s) of the Company;
Class of shares
Stock Code
Stock Short Name
Record Date
A Shares
600377
寧 滬 高 速
26 August 2019
Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company;
Lawyers engaged by the Company; and
Other persons: other persons invited by the Board.
REGISTRATION FOR ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders of the Company who are registered with the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository & Clearing Corporation Limited or the
Caochangmen Outlet of Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the former Jiangsu Securities Depository Company ( 江 蘇 證 券 登 記 公 司)) as at the close of trading of the afternoon session on 26 August 2019, and shareholders of H shares of the Company who are registered with Hong Kong Registrars Limited as at 4:30 p.m. on 26 August 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, provided that such shareholders shall complete and return the confirmation slip to the Company before 6 September 2019. Further details are set out in the confirmation slip.
Registration of transfers of H shares will be suspended by the Company from 27 August 2019 to 26 September 2019 (both days inclusive). Shareholders of H shares who wish to be eligible to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting must deliver their instruments of transfer together with the relevant share certificates to Hong Kong Registrars Limited, the Registrar of H shares of the Company, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on 26 August 2019.
