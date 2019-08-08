Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Important Notice:

Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting: 26 September 2019

Online voting for the Extraordinary General Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") convened by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 6 Xianlin Avenue, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. Please note the following: