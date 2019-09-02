Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group Company Limited

浙 江蒼南儀錶 集團股份有 限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1743)

NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the H shareholders' class meeting of Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the EGM and the 2019 second domestic shareholders' class meeting of the Company) on Friday, 18 October 2019 at Conference Room, 7/F, Building 1, Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group Company Limited, Industrial Demonstrative Park, Lingxi Town, Cangnan County, Zhejiang Province, the PRC, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

Wenzhou, the PRC, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Hong Zuobin, Mr. Huang Youliang, Mr. Yin Xingjing, Mr. Zhang Shengyi, Ms. Lin Zichan, Mr. Lin Zhongzhu and Mr. Lin Jingdian as executive Directors, Mr. Ye Xiaosen and Mr. Hou Zukuan as non-executive Directors and Mr. Ng Jack Ho Wan, Mr. Wong Hak Kun, Mr. Wang Jingfu, Mr. Li Jing and Mr. Su Zhongdi as independent non-executive Directors.