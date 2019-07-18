Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Twintek Investment Holdings Limited

乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6182)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Twintek Investment Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August

2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group and reports of the directors (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019; (a) to re-elect Mr. Lo Wing Cheung as an executive Director; to re-elect Mr. Wan Ho Yin as a non-executive Director; and to authorise the board of Directors of the Company to fix the Directors' remuneration; and to re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration;

and, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

4. ''THAT: