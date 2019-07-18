Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Twintek Investment Holdings Limited
乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6182)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Twintek Investment Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August
2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. for the following purposes:
to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group and reports of the directors (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019;
(a) to re-elect Mr. Lo Wing Cheung as an executive Director;
to re-elect Mr. Wan Ho Yin as a non-executive Director; and
to authorise the board of Directors of the Company to fix the Directors' remuneration; and
to re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration;
and, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
4. ''THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot,
issue and otherwise deal with additional shares of HK$0.01 each (the ''Shares'') in the share capital of the Company or securities of the Company convertible into shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including warrants to subscribe for Shares, which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined below);
the aggregate total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise), issued or dealt with by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the grant or exercise of any options under the existing and the new share option scheme of the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed the aggregate of twenty per cent. (20%) of the aggregate number of Shares in issue on the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum amount of Shares that may be issued pursuant to this resolution as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands (the ''Companies Law'') or any other applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; and
the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution;
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company).''
5. ''THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company to repurchase its own Shares on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the ''Securities and Futures Commission'') and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, and otherwise in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Futures Commission, the Stock Exchange, or of any other stock exchange from time to time, the Companies Law and all other applicable laws and regulations in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate number of Shares which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed ten per cent. (10%) of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum amount of Shares that may be repurchased pursuant to this resolution as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares as the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and
for the purposes of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; and
the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors of the Company by this resolution.''
6. ''THAT subject to the ordinary resolutions nos. 4 and 5 above being duly passed, the unconditional general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares pursuant to resolution no. 4 above be and is hereby extended by the addition thereon of an amount representing the aggregate number of issued Shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the Directors pursuant to resolution no. 5 above, provided that such extended number of shares shall not exceed ten per cent. (10%) of the aggregate number of the issued Shares on the date of the passing of this resolution.''
By order of the Board
Twintek Investment Holdings Limited
Lo Wing Cheung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
Registered office:
Head office and principal place of
PO Box 309
business in Hong Kong:
Ugland House
Room 806, 8/F
Grand Cayman
Eastern Centre
KY1-1104
1065 King's Road
Cayman Islands
Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Notes:
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the articles of association of the Company, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, at the offices of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited,
at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting (i.e. 10 : 00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time) on Sunday, 18 August 2019) or adjourned meeting (as the case may be).
For the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 15 August 2019 to Tuesday, 20 August 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates, have to be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.
Delivery of a form of proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
With regard to the proposed resolution no. 2 above, details of Directors proposed to be re-elected as directors of the Company are set out in the Appendix II to the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 19 July 2019.
In relation to proposed resolutions nos. 4 and 6 above, approval is being sought from the shareholders for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of shares under the Listing Rules. The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any Shares other than the Shares which may fall to be issued under the share option scheme of the Company or any scrip dividend scheme as may be approved by shareholders of the Company.
In relation to proposed resolution no. 5 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the shareholders of the Company. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the shareholders to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 19 July 2019.
All vote of the Shareholders at the AGM will be taken by way of poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and article 13.6 of the articles of association of the Company.
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 8 : 00 a.m. on the date of the meeting, the meeting will be adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the HKEXnews website (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.kwantaieng.com) and to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the adjourned meeting. The meeting will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the meeting under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situations.
As at the date of this notice, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Lo Wing Cheung and Ms. Fung Pik Mei as executive Directors; Mr. Wan Ho Yin as non-executive Director, Mr. Shu Wa Tung Laurence, Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor and Mr. Tam Wing Lok as independent non-executive Directors.
