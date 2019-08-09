Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

思 考 樂 教 育 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of Scholar Education Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

CHEN QIYUAN

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive directors

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Chen Qiyuan (chairman)

Mr. Huang Victor

Mr. Chen Hongyu

Dr. Liu Jianhua

Mr. Qi Mingzhi (chief executive officer)

Mr. Yang Xuezhi

Mr. Xu Chaoqiang

Non-executive director

Mr. Shen Jing Wu (vice chairman)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six M..
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the six m..
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information quarterly securities repor..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Trading halt
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The name of the company after redomicile and ..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Publication of base prospectus supplement
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
08/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.96%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.65%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.84%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group