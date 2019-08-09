Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

思 考 樂 教 育 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of Scholar Education Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

CHEN QIYUAN

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: